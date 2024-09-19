Jujutsu Kaisen promises “great” announcement with manga finale

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will conclude the story in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 44, which will also share an exciting announcement.

After debuting in 2018, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will draw to its conclusion on 30 September, 2024, with Chapter 271. The manga begins with Yuji, a high school kid living an ordinary life who loses his grandfather.

After taking away a cursed object from a shrine, Yuji finds out about the world of curses. To save Megumi, he eats Sukuna’s finger, the special-grade cursed object, and joins the Jujutsu Tech High School.

Article continues after ad

The final arc, Shinjuku Showdown, focuses on the battle against Kenjaku and Sukuna, the two major villains of the series. Thanks to the sorcerers’ strategies and efforts, the villains are finally defeated. With the manga ending next week, Shonen Jump has hyped up a new announcement for fans.

A popular account on Twitter/X shared, “Jujutsu Kaisen by Akutami Gege will reveal its ‘latest news with a great announcement’ next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #44. Series will also hold a Digital Manuscript Applicant Service and include a Postcard Appendix in the issue.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans are either hoping for a Part 2 or keeping their expectations low since the MHA announcement hyped by Shonen Jump turned out to be a worldwide character popularity poll.

“Please let him pull a Chainsaw Man and announce that Part 2 is coming because this does not feel like an ending,” wrote one fan.

Another shared, “Bruh most of the time nothing happens in any work when they say great announcement but I keep automatically getting my hopes up WHYYYYYY.”

Article continues after ad

A third added, “I guarantee it’s gonna be something super troll like a worldwide poll don’t get your hopes up for anything we’ve seen how these things play out guys.”

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the MVP of the final fight against the villains. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of all character deaths.

Article continues after ad