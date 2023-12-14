10 most highly anticipated upcoming anime in 2024

2024 is on the horizon, and an intriguing anime lineup is ready for fans. Here’s a list of the top 10 highly anticipated upcoming anime series.

Undoubtedly, 2023 has been an exciting year for anime fans. From sequels of Vinland Saga and Jujutsu Kaisen to new additions in the anime world, such as Oshi no Ko and Frieren, the year has brought us a plethora of series.

Naturally, the upcoming year cannot fall behind as an incredible lineup is ready for us. So far, the Winter and Spring seasons have announced most of their series, while several series have yet to reveal their release windows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From exciting sequels to new additions in the anime world, we bring you a list of the ten most highly anticipated upcoming anime series in 2024. We will update this space once there are more announcements, so stay tuned!

10. Dandadan

Long before the official announcement, rumors of the anime adaptation of the popular Shonen Jump series Dandadan were circulating around. The anime series will debut in 2024, but the release window has yet to be revealed. The story follows Momo Ayase and her classmate Okarun. While Momo believes in ghosts, Okarun thinks aliens are real.

Article continues after ad

In order to prove themselves right, they make a bet, which soon creates a series of hilarious events. This story of young love centers around the chaotic events with ghosts, monsters, aliens, battles, and so on.

Article continues after ad

9. Dragon Ball Daima

Another addition to the Dragon Ball franchise is all set for its debut in October 2024. Dragon Ball Daima was announced during this year’s NYCC. Based on Akira Toriyama’s manga, the story follows Goku and his friends, who have all been transformed into children.

Article continues after ad

The cause of the conspiracy remains unknown. Now, it’s up to our heroes to undo the curse that caused this shift, and Toriyama promises that their journey will reveal mysteries of the Dragon Ball Universe.

8. Tower of God Season 2

Based on the popular manhwa of the same name, Tower of God is getting its sequel in July 2024. The first season created quite the buzz in 2020, leaving fans wanting more after a major cliffhanger. This left several unanswered questions, which will likely be revealed in Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The story is set in a world where a tower summons chosen people called “Regulars” and promises them to grant their deepest desires. However, only those who reach the top and make their wish come true. The

7. Black Butler: Public School Edition

After more than six years, the new anime season of Black Butler is coming in April 2024. The season will cover the Public School arc from the manga. It takes place in Weston College, Great Britain’s most prestigious public school. As such, it does not tolerate government interference.

Article continues after ad

However, several students refuse to come home and cease all communication with their families, including Derrick Arden, the son of Queen Victoria’s cousin. Now it’s up to Ciel and demon butler Sebastian to uncover the secret behind these strange incidents.

Article continues after ad

6. Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump

Based on the popular sports manga created by Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu anime is getting its sequel movie in 2024. Haikyu’s previous season aired in 2020, leaving fans waiting for the series’ most highly anticipated fight. The series has hyped up the Kurasuno vs. Nekoma match since the beginning.

Article continues after ad

The final showdown between these schools at the Nationals will be adapted in two parts. The first movie be released theatrically in Japan on February 16, 2024. The international release date has yet to be announced, but it will likely be in 2024 as well.

5. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

The final arc of the Shonen classic Bleach has already released its two parts, and the third cour will debut in 2024. The sequel was announced with a minute-long teaser featuring the highly-anticipated fight between the main villain, Yhwach, and Squad Zero’s captain, Ichibe.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The preview also shows Ichigo and his friends storming the Soul King’s palace, which promptly collapses. The Thousand Year Blood War arc will have four parts in total.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

4. My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia anime series is returning with its seventh season in April 2024. The anime will continue the next phase of the Final Act will follow Izuku Midoriya, the young heroes of Class 1-A, and the surviving heroes in a final battle against the villains to end the struggle once and for all.

Article continues after ad

Since the Paramount war began, Japan has been facing one tragedy after another. This part of the story is still ongoing in the manga, so it’s uncertain where the anime will complete its run when it concludes next year.

Article continues after ad

3. Oshi no Ko Season 2

Oshi no Ko anime debuted in Spring of this year and took the internet by storm. The story introduces a famous idol, Ai, who is murdered by one of her psychotic stalkers. However, as the plot unfolds, we realize that a mastermind planned the murder.

Article continues after ad

Season 2 will debut in 2024, but it has yet to get a release window. The first season adapts four volumes of the manga, which is a total of 37 chapters.

2. Solo Leveling

Based on a manhwa of the same name, the Solo Leveling anime adaptation will debut on January 7, 2024. The story is set in a world connected with the realm of magic and monsters, where humans gained supernatural abilities about ten years ago.

Article continues after ad

The protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills. The series is an action fantasy with countless thrilling moments.

Article continues after ad

1. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime and manga series across the globe. The series’ fourth season will debut in April 2024. It will adapt the Hashira Training Arc, which is the last part of the story before the Final Arc begins. Since the arc is only a few chapters long, the season will adapt scenes from the light novel as well.

Although the fourth season was confirmed shortly before the Season 3 finale, the series announced its release window this month. Season 4 will be the final season of Demon Slayer, after which the franchise will release trilogy movies for the Final Arc.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Most of these series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.