Demon Slayer fans think one main character is underwritten

Despite being widely beloved, Demon Slayer fans believe one main character hasn’t been served well by the writing in the manga.

Nezuko is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer. Serving as the deuteragonist of the series, she’s the younger sister of Tanjiro and is turned into a demon at the beginning of the story. Since then, she’s been accompanying her brother on his journey.

She’s one of the few shonen heroines who isn’t reliant on the protagonist in battles and isn’t used for fan service. Her relationship with Tanjiro is the core and one of the best parts of the story.

Article continues after ad

But despite being strong, narratively important, and adorable, viewers still think that Nezuko is underwritten. Though she’s a main character and appears in almost every Demon Slayer arc, she doesn’t receive a lot of development.

She mostly appears for lighthearted moments or battles. This doesn’t give her many opportunities to progress as a character. Instead, she’s become more of a mascot for the anime show.

Article continues after ad

Koyoharu Gotouge/ufotable

Fans have also pointed out her lack of personality. She had the potential to become one of the most interesting characters in the story, given her sad backstory and her status as a newly turned demon. However, the Demon Slayer author avoided any dark route for her, much to the complaints of his readers.

Article continues after ad

One such fan shared on Reddit, “Nezuko. I like her, but I don’t think she has much personality. And the whole hypnosis thing takes away a lot from her character in my opinion.”

Another added, “A lot of them, in my opinion, but I’m going with Nezuko. She just ends up being a plot point/cute mascot who gets underserved bullsh*t powers. For a main character, she seems truly underwhelming.”

A third joined, “More development or better written? Nezuko, as is she is basically the cute mascot with deus ex machina conveniences,” while a fourth commented, “Nezuko has no character.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m a big Nezuko fan but she doesn’t really have a personality, but that’s because she didn’t talk for like three and a half seasons. I feel like she should talk more and be a little bit more interesting,” another user wrote.

Another Demon Slayer character fans believe is underwritten is the series’ antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji. Many have complained about him being a one-toned character and an unimpressive villain for such a wonderful story.

Muzan will face the living Hashira in the upcoming Demon Slayer Season 4 finale. Catch the final episode on Crunchyroll, and for more on the anime series, check out our explainer on all stages of Hashira Training, and find out Jujutsu Kaisen creator’s favorite Demon Slayer character.