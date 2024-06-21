Demon Slayer fans torn over Infinity Castle movie announcement

Demon Slayer is getting a trilogy of movies for the fan-favorite Infinity Castle Arc, and fans are unhappy with the latest announcement.

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular dark Shonen manga in the world. The anime is currently airing its fourth season, featuring the Hashira Training Arc. After the training is over, the Demon Slayer Corps will fight Muzana and the Upper Moons.

The Infinity Castle Arc is one of the most popular arcs in Demon Slayer. However, instead of releasing a series, the entire arc will be covered in three movies.

The Training Arc is one of the highest-grossing anime movies of all time. Hence, following its success, Ufotable look like they’re planning to go down that route again.

The rumor about the trilogy surfaced last year, but most news accounts didn’t confirm it since it was a leak. There is still no official confirmation from the studio.

However, it is almost certain that the trilogy is under development, according to another popular account. They said: “Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime will adapt its final ‘Infinity Castle Arc’ as a movie trilogy.

“This information has apparently leaked from the visitor giveaways (now deleted) from Jump Victory Carnival’s website. We’ll keep updating this information.”

They further clarify in a comment, “According to Japanese listings, the ‘Infinity Castle Arc’ terminology would include everything until the end of the series. We’ll be waiting until official confirmations and reports are given before conjecturing too much.”

One fan shares, “I can say this with certainty. One after another, they will lose hype, and it’s kinda Demon Slayer’s fault. It all started with Mugen Train when manga movies became a thing. Then we had JJK0, Haikyuu is getting ones which I heard show much less then manga like I don’t get this.”

“Demon Slayer about to have the three highest-grossing anime movies of all time,” shares another.

