Demon Slayer Season 4 Blu-ray reveals “insane” production detail fans can’t believe

Demon Slayer Season 4 is finished, so the home media releases are starting, and a titbit from the first part is blowing people’s minds.

Although it was only eight episodes, Demon Slayer Season 4 was definitely short and sweet. Covering the Hashira Training Arc, this was the last reprieve before the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan go to war.

We only saw the finale last weekend, and the first Blu-ray comes out in Japan this week. A booklet for the disc has revealed Ufotable’s timeline for production, and it turns out they’re way ahead of the curve.

According to the insert, the studio had the first storyboards in April 2022, followed by a recording session in June 2022. That means Ufotable is working two years ahead of when episodes come out.

This is a little mind-blowing, because even the best anime usually work to extremely tight schedules. The animators and creatives are often down to the wire getting something fit for screens.

Getting such a a run-in on the season has only made Ufotable seem even greater in the eyes of fans. “Ufotable once again proving why they are the leader of that industry,” one fan replies.

“Ufotable’s got a pro schedule setup. No wonder their work’s always amazing,” another adds.

It’s worth noting Demon Slayer has been a phenomenon from the jump, since Mugen Train is now the highest-grossing movie ever in Japan, allowing Ufotable the space and financial security to plan like this.

“That’s crazy lead time, but likely only possible because they know that Demon Slayer will continue to be successful, so they can greenlight a new season long before the previous season has even aired,” a fan states.

This has everyone wondering where production is on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the movie trilogy that’s capping off the franchise. Some now believe Ufotable is probably deeper into those films than we think, so we mightn’t be waiting all that long to see them.

