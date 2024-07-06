Demon Slayer fans are surprised by how “devious” one character turned out to be

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is the gentlest man in Demon Slayer, so fans were surprised at how “devious” he turned out to be in the Season 4 finale.

Demon Slayer ended Season 4 with a bang (literally). After Muzan Kibutsuji found the Ubuyashiki resident, he finally met Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the head of the Demon Slayer Corps, and his family.

However, it turned out to be a trap, as Kagaya blew up his mansion, killing his wife, daughters, and himself, and severely injuring the demon. This gave Tamayo the opportunity to have Muzan absorb her fist and the medicine she was holding.

Despite his noble sacrifice and unparalleled devotion to his subordinates, fans noticed Kagaya’s cunning side. Earlier, he invited Tamayo to work with Shinobu to create a medicine that can change demons to humans despite the former being a demon herself.

However, contrary to everyone’s expectation, the invitation wasn’t for curing Nezuko but to use against Muzan. It seems Kagaya knew the history between the two and how Tamayo hated the demon king. He used her enmity in his favor and got her to sacrifice herself. Though it was for a noble reason, it was decidedly underhanded.

As one Reddit user put it, “We all thought he wanted her to come to cure Nezuko. But Ubyashiki was more devious,” while another said, “Tamayo and Kagaya were probably cooking the most devious plan together with the most monotone faces.”

“The fact that he asked her to join hands with Shinobu who literally concocts lethal poisons for demons should’ve been a huge hint,” commented a third.

A fourth wrote, “I’m pretty sure Ubuyashiki knew Tamayo and Muzan had history. So I think he was saying like ‘So we wanna like blow him up to take him down….you in?’”

Kagaya’s plan will finally come to fruition in the Infinity Castle Arc. For more on the beloved anime show, check out our explainers on every living Hashira and their powers as well as the stages of the Hashira Training. You might also like to know how to watch Demon Slayer in order.