Demon Slayer fans notice hilarious running gag with Tanjiro and the Hashira

Demon Slayer Season 4 has Tanjiro interacting with many of the Hashira, and fans are starting to notice his attempts at a first impression.

Demon Slayer has moved onto the Hashira Training Arc, a shorter part of the narrative that has Tanjiro and many other Demon Slayer Corps cadets pushing to ascend in their rank. He’s trying to become Hashira, which requires being trained by others in that lucrative position.

The process requires involvement from as many living Hashira as possible, and though a couple decline to attend, most show up. Tanjiro’s been pretty starry-eyed to any he’s met so far, and they all seem to be getting the same welcome.

A side-by-side comparison posted on X/Twitter shows that not only did Tanjiro invite both Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, and Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, to a silly contest, but he did so in the same animation.

Obviously, ufotable sees the humor in Tanjiro’s approach here. He asks Giyu for a noodle-eating competition and challenges Muichiro over paper airplanes. Hey, just because you’re fighting demons doesn’t mean you can’t have fun, right?

One fan believes this happens “because Tanjiro is love, there are no more explanations.” Another adds: “Because he’s an ANGEL.”

Viewers love this side of Tanjiro, who, like many shonen protagonists, refuses to allow his optimism to be dimmed. “Tanjiro is like a brother for the Hashira’s that need him the most,” writes one fan. “The face from Tanjiro and the shocked expression is so good! I wanna see more…” says another.

Of course, now everyone’s in on the joke, it’s expected, and a few comment about seeing it next episode, when another Hashira shows up. If so, ufotable will have created a wonderful gag that’s letting everyone have a giggle before Infinity Castle arrives and the war with Muzan begins.

