Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – First trailer and everything else we know

Demon Slayer has finally arrived at the Final War Arc, and now that the Hashira training is completed, we can look at when Infinity Castle will arrive.

Demon Slayer has been a phenomenon. Starting in 2019, the show swiftly became known as one of the best anime available, thanks to an endearing protagonist, cool lore, and stunning sequences.

We’ve had four seasons of the anime show so far, and what’s coming dwarfs all of them, because it’s the epic war between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan‘s army. Who’ll win? Only one way to find out (unless you’ve read the manga).

Article continues after ad

What do we know about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle? Where will it be released? We’re the Hashira of anime knowledge, so please, continue reading.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle release window

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was confirmed on June 30, 2024, right after Season 4 finished. No release details were given, but going by the franchise’s release schedule to date, we expect the first film to arrive by 2026 at the latest.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer has managed to be very consistent over the years, taking two years maximum to produce a new season. Infinity Castle could kick off sooner, in 2025, but it’s up in the air for now.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer

The first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer was released on June 30, 2024. It’s a brief teaser, showing the remaining Hashira descending into Muzan’s realm, teasing the very literal journey to Hell that’s coming.

Article continues after ad

Little else is provided, but that’s alright, because fans have been waiting for this since the early days of the show.

Is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle actually Season 5?

Yes, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is Season 5 of the anime. The trilogy will adapt the next arc of the manga, and though we might see the films re-edited into half-hour episodes like Mugen Train, that’ll happen after they’re released as movies.

All three parts of Infinity Castle are getting a wide release, so fans everywhere can see them on the biggest screens possible. After how much business Mugen Train did, this is a savvy move.

Article continues after ad

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle plot

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is adapting the Infinity Castle Arc, where the Corps and Hashira are pulled into Muzan’s realm to take the battle to him. Much of the story covers various fights against the Upper Moons, the most powerful demons in Muzan’s army.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Doma and Akaza are the two main antagonists, faced by Kanao and Tanjiro, respectively. Each requires a lot of tact to battle, and if the show is anything like the manga, it’ll be a tough watch in parts.

But that’s Demon Slayer. Expect casualties.

Where can you watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will have a theatrical run first, before eventually moving to Crunchyroll. This follows previous seasons and Mugen Train. We don’t know the cadence of the three films yet, but when we know, you’ll know.

Our upcoming anime list will keep you up to date on other franchises, and we have guides on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Solo Leveling Season 2 for info on those as well.

Article continues after ad