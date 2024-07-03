Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc explained

The Demon Slayer Season 4 finale features the protagonists getting dragged into the Infinity Castle after the death of their leader, Kagaya Ubuyashiki. So, what will happen after that?

Demon Slayer takes a turn for the worst when Muzan’s arrives at the Ubuyashiki mansion at the end of the Hashira Training Arc. The mansion blows up, killing Kagaya, his wife Amane, and his two daughters. However, that’s only the beginning of the tragedy.

This leads us to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, a movie trilogy to finish the show instead of another season or two. Fans are torn over the announcement, but anticipation has grown since the Season 4 finale. Infinity Castle Arc is by far the most popular arc of the Demon Slayer manga.

The final fight against Muzan and the Upper Moons begins as all the Demon Slayer Crops forcefully gather inside the Infinity Castle. So, what will happen next in the Demon Slayer anime? Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Infinity Castle Arc plot

The Infinity Castle Arc is an all-out war between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons.

Crunchyroll

Tamayo poisons Muzan to weaken him as much as possible, but the villain is still stronger than they can handle.

The demon slayers are all scattered in the bizarre layout of the castle. Shinobu fights Doma, the Upper Rank Two. His powers are too overwhelming for her since she’s unable to injure him with her poison. However, Shinobu swears to avenge her sister Kanao, who was killed by Doma.

Furthermore, Zenitsu meets the new Upper Moon Six, who shares a bad history with both him and Gyomei. Tanjiro finally has a chance to avenge Rengoku since the opponent he’s facing is Akaza. However, even Giyu’s and Tanjiro’s combined forces aren’t enough to defeat the Upper Moon Three.

Inosuke’s past unfolds as he joins forces with Kanao against Doma. However, the Upper Moon One is the worst of all Upper Moons, as Sanemi, Genya, and Tokito fight him head-on. Not only that, but the rest of the demon slayers fight against Muzan and try to slice off his neck.

The arc includes several backstories and mysteries revolving around Shinobu, Inosuke, Tokito, Akaza, Kokushibo, and so on. As the fight continues, Tanjiro awakens a new power that will aid him in the fight.

What is the Infinity Castle?

The Infinity Castle is a vast extra-dimensional space created by the Blood Demon Art of the Biwa Demon Nakime.

Crunchyroll

It serves as Muzan’s lair, and only once in a while do the Upper Moons gather for a meeting. Muzan summons them after over a hundred years when he senses Gyutaro’s death. Nakime is not strong in a conventional way since she has never shown much fighting prowess, but she uses her biwa as a medium to control the castle.

The Infinity Castle consists of countless wooden rooms, halls, and moving passages. Because it is an extradimensional space, it has no exterior. Nakime uses her Blood Demon Art to change the layout whenever she sees fit. So, the castle’s range increases beyond its already incomprehensibly enormous area.

Is Infinity Castle the last arc?

No, Infinity Castle is not the last arc of Demon Slayer. However, the Infinity Castle movies will finish the anime, covering both Infinity Castle and the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

They form the Final Battle Arc, referencing the climactic fight against Muzan. The Infinity Castle Arc runs from Chapters 140-183. The manga has a total of 205 chapters. This part focuses mostly on the fight against the Upper Moons, while the Final Battle Arc will feature more of Muzan.

Since the Spring 2024 anime season is finally over, check out the best upcoming Summer 2024 anime and the summer 2024 anime release schedule.