Demon Slayer: Every character with a Demon Slayer Mark

In the entirety of Demon Slayer, only a few characters are known to possess the Demon Slayer Mark. Here’s a look at all of them.

All demon slayers have the potential to awaken the Demon Slayer Mark, and yet only a select few were capable of awakening it. It was pretty common during the Sengoku Era, the golden age of demon slayers. Yoriichi Tsugikuni passed down the Breathing Styles and the secret to unlocking the Demon Slayer Mark among his fellow swordsmen.

This granted humans the ability to overpower even the strongest demons. They gained tremendous physical abilities and the power to see the “Transparent World.” However, the information was lost over time.

Season 3 of Demon Slayer features Mitsuri and Muichiro awakening their marks, which helped them overpower the Upper Moons. This inspired the others to train and push past their limits as well. Delve deeper to find out all the known characters with a Demon Slayer Mark.

Yoriichi Tsugikuni – Sun Breathing Style

Yoriichi is the progenitor of Breathing Styles, born with a demon slayer mark, which means he never had to go under special training to awaken it. He was the user of the Sun Breathing Style and the first swordsman to ever use the breathing style.

Being born with the mark, he possessed tremendous physical abilities granted by its effects all throughout his lifespan. His mark resembles crimson red flames spanning from the left side of his forehead to his cheeks and the side of his eye.

Michikatsu Tsugikuni – Moon Breathing Style

Michikatsu is Yoriichi’s twin brother, who later became a demon and rose to the ranks of Upper One Kokushibo. He is a user of the Moon Breathing Style, but because of his heritage, he developed a similar mark as his younger brother.

However, unlike Yoriichi, Michikatsu’s mark covers a larger area from the left side of the forehead and the bottom of the right cheek, reaching down to the neck. Too afraid to die because of the curse, Michikatsu agreed to become a demon. He is also Muichiro’s ancestor, which explains why the Mist Hashira has always been so strong.

Tanjuro Kamado – Sun Breathing Style

Tanjuro was Tanjiro’s father, who was also born with a mark. However, despite being a user of the Sun Breathing Style, his mark was underdeveloped and looked more like a burn scar. Despite that, the power it granted Tanjuro was exceptional.

Regardless of his frail body, Tanjuro was able to perform the Hinokami Kagura Dance for hours. He was also able to see the Transparent World. Tanjuro was always in a “Selfless State” without emanating any sense of drive, hatred, anger, fighting spirit, animosity or fear, even in dire situations such as his succumbing to his death or facing an enormous bear.

Tanjiro Kamado – Sun Breathing Style

Unlike his father, Tanjiro wasn’t born with a Demon Slayer Mark. However, he developed it in his childhood after protecting his brother from a boiling kettle. Tanjiro’s mark has evolved throughout the series. The transformation was when he went against the hand demon and hurt his head.

Next, he developed the Demon Slayer Mark near the end of that battle, which enhanced his strength enough for him to sever Gyutaro’s head with his Nichirin blade. This mark became larger than the scar on his forehead. Finally, Tanjiro’s Demon Slayer Mark gets replaced with a permanent flame mark after the Hashira Training.

Muichiro Tokito – Mist Breathing Style

Muichiro is the Mist Hashira and a direct descendant of Michikatsu Tsugikuni. Being from a direct bloodline of elite swordsmen, Muichiro inherited their talents and became a Hashira two months after picking up his sword.

In the third season of Demon Slayer, Muichiro single-handedly defeated the Upper Moon Five Gyokko. Because of awakening his mark, Muichiro easily overpowered the demon. His mark is in the shape of clouds on both sides of his cheeks and the left side of his forehead.

Mitsuri Kanroji – Love Breathing Style

Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, also awakens her Demon Slayer Mark during the third season while battling the strongest clone of Upper Moon Four Zohakuten. Already having tremendous physical abilities, Mitsuri further enhances her strength after gaining the mark.

She is quick enough to evade Zohakuten’s attacks and keep him occupied until dawn. Mitsuri’s mark takes the form of two hearts upside down and opposite from each other with angel wings on both sides where the two heart tips meet that appear near her neck, close to her clavicle.

Giyu Tomioka – Water Breathing Style

Giyu Tomioka is the Water Hashira and a disciple of Urokodaki, his predecessor. He has mastered all ten forms of Water Breathing and even created an eleventh form all on his own. Even after serving as a Hashira for several years, Giyu believes it’s not his right to be there because of Sabito’s death.

However, with Tanjiro’s help and after developing his Demon Slayer Mark, he seems to have let go of his guilt and inferiority complex. During his battle against Akaza, Giyu awakens his Demon Slayer Mark, resembling a fluid-water-like design on his left cheek. He can also use the Bright Red Nichirin Sword that renders even the most powerful demons incapable of healing.

Gyomei Himejima – Stone Breathing Style

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. During his battle against Kokushibo, Gyomei awakened his Demon Slayer Mark. It takes the form of cracked earth fissure-like patterns on both of his forearms.

Because Kokushibo believed in the curse of the mark, he predicted that Gyomei, who was well over 25, would die within a few hours of awakening his mark. Although Gyomei died after the battle with Muzan, he likely succumbed to injuries instead of being affected by the curse.

Sanemi Shinazugawa – Wind Breathing Style

Sanemi, the Wind Hashira, is another powerful character in the series. He awakened his Demon Slayer Mark during his battle against Kokushibo. His mark resembles a single paper origami windmill that is green in colour with two dots on both sides on his right cheek.

After awakening his mark, Sanemi was able to fight against Kokushibo on equal grounds. During his battle with Muzan, he forcefully clashes his sword with Giyu, granting them both Bright Red Nichirin Swords. This granted him the ability to hamper the instantaneous regeneration of Muzan, which proved effective in the battle.

Obanai Iguro – Serpent Breathing Style

Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, awakened his Demon Slayer Mark during the final battle against Muzan. His mark has the form of three snake-like tattoo patterns with large dots stretching from his left arm to the left side of his chest. After awakening it, Obanai was able to land powerful sword slashes against Muzan despite being severely injured.

He can use the Bright Red Nichirin Sword by putting all of his strength into gripping his blade, turning it bright red. Furthermore, Obanai had access to the Transparent World and saw Muzan’s twelve vital organs (seven hearts and five brains) for a split-second.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

