Demon Slayer: The truth behind Tanjiro’s scar explained

In Demon Slayer, Tanjiro’s scar has always been a topic of discussion among fans. Originally appearing as a burn mark, fans soon learn that it represents his powers as a true demon slayer.

As the main protagonist of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado has always shown capabilities beyond an average human. During their first encounter, the Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka realized Tanjiro’s potential. Giyu also spared Nezuko’s life after witnessing how she was protecting him even after transforming into a demon.

After months of hellish training and a gruesome exam, Tanjiro joined the Demon Slayer Corps hoping to meet powerful demons that could help him find a way to cure his sister. As Tanjiro’s journey as a demon slayer continued, the scar on his forehead became more evident.

What first appeared as a light-red scar soon developed into a crimson mark with flame patterns. In Demon Slayer, Tanjiro’s scar has great significance, and it relates to his true powers as the wielder of the Sun Breathing Technique.

How often did Tanjiro’s scar change in Demon Slayer?

The scar on the top left of Tanjiro’s forehead originally looked somewhat like a graze. Tanjiro always believed it was a burn mark he received from protecting his younger sibling from a falling pot of boiling water.

However, the scar changed its appearance during the Final Selection when the Hand Demon gave Tanjiro a major blow to the head. The blow not only increased the size of his scar but changed its colour as well.

The scar changed even more when Tanjiro fought against Gyutaro and Daki during the Entertainment District arc. He developed the Demon Slayer Mark near the end of that battle, which enhanced his strength enough for him to sever Gyutaro’s head with his Nichirin blade. This mark was larger than the scar on his forehead.

His scar is replaced with a permanent flame mark after the Hashira Training. It grows in size, stretching past his brows. Surprisingly, Tanjiro’s scar becomes identical to those of Yoriichi Tsugikuni and Kokushibo. The mark greatly enhances Tanjiro’s inherent skills, including strength, speed, and reflexes.

What does Tanjiro’s scar truly mean in Demon Slayer?

Fans have always pondered the similarity between Tanjiro’s scar and Yoriichi Tsugikuni’s scar. Especially after seeing the same scar on the forehead of Tanjiro’s father, it was almost certain that the Kamado family were the descendants of that legendary demon slayer.

However, Season 3 clarified that Yoriichi didn’t have any children and, instead, the Kamado family are descendants of his friend. The scar is only present in those who have inherited the Sun Breathing Technique.

It is the original breathing technique developed by Yoriichi. All the other techniques are extensions of this original one. Tanjiro’s ancestors took it upon themselves to carry on Yoriichi’s legacy by passing down his earrings and his Hinokami Kagura for generations. This desire stemmed from Sumiyoshi Kamado’s gratitude towards Yoriichi for saving his family’s life from a demon.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

