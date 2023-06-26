Demon Slayer: Yoriichi’s connection to the Kamado family explained

Demon Slayer always hints at some connection between Yoriichi and the Kamado family. However, Season 3 reveals the true reason behind Tanjiro’s similarities with Yoriichi Tsugikuni.

Since Muzan first laid eyes on Tanjiro, he has constantly been reminded of a mysterious swordsman who wore the same Hanafuda earrings. Not to mention that the swordsman had the same hair, eyes, as well as scar as Tanjiro.

The Kamado family in Demon Slayer were the only ones who inherited the Sun Breathing technique, though they call it Hinokami Kagura. Furthermore, Yoriichi’s earrings were passed down in the family for generations until they became Tanjiro’s possession.

Yoriichi was alive more than 300 years before the timeline of the series. Judging by all these “coincidences,” it was almost certain that Tanjiro was Yoriichi’s descendant. However, despite the uncanny resemblance, Yorrichi’s connection to the Kamado family is beyond the expectations of Demon Slayer fans.

The ancestor of the Kamado family was a friend of Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Demon Slayer

The Tsugikuni bloodline was an elite class of swordsmen who lost their heritage over time. On the other hand, the Kamado family in Demon Slayer were charcoal sellers even more than 300 years ago. By a stroke of luck, Sumiyoshi Kamado, Tanjiro’s ancestor, was rescued by Yoriichi. Not only did the swordsman save Sumiyoshi, but also his pregnant wife from a demon. Thanks to him, Sumiyoshi’s child was born safely.

He was always grateful to Yoriichi and believed him to be special. By that time, Yoriichi had already fought Muzan and let him escape. To make matters worse, Yoriichi had lost his pregnant wife because of a demon, and his brother had turned into a demon. Overwhelmed by the grief of all these “failures,” Yoriichi considered himself useless, which saddened Sumiyoshi.

He swore to Yoriichi that he would carry on his legacy and pass down the Sun Breathing Technique, the strongest ability a demon slayer can learn, in the Kamado family. Yoriichi also gave his Hanafuda earrings to Sumiyoshi before bidding him farewell. Since then, the Kamado family became the only family to know about this legendary technique, which ultimately played a major role in Muzan’s defeat.

