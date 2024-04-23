Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10: Release date & spoiler speculation

With Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 on the horizon, it’s time to look at the release date of the chapter and what will happen next.

Thanks to the latest twist, the upcoming Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 has become one of the most hyped installments of the Boruto manga. In the previous chapter, readers finally got a glimpse at Boruto and Kawaki’s tense battle and how they each stood in terms of power and skills.

However, the highlight of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 was the revival of a beloved character. In a shocking twist at the end of the chapter, Himawari was confirmed to inherit Naruto’s Bijuu chakra as a mini Kurama appeared, asking her if she knew him.

Article continues after ad

This intriguing cliffhanger makes the wait for Boruto Part 2 Chapter 10 unbearable. However, this also gave fans plenty of opportunity to come up with all sorts of theories and speculate about what’s coming next – here’s when you can find out for real.

Article continues after ad

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 will be released on May 20, 2024 at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States. Fans will be able to read the chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Here’s when Boruto Chapter 10 will be released in global time zones:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 spoiler speculation

Shueisha

Kurama’s revival has opened up a lot of paths for Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 to explore. However, what readers are looking forward to the most is the explanation of how Kurama came back and how his chakra ended up inside Himawari. This topic is subject to a lot of speculation since Naruto seemed to have no idea about it.

Article continues after ad

Another thing that Boruto Part 2 Chapter 10 could show is Himawari with her new Bijuu powers. It’ll be interesting to see how Kurama’s chakra affects Himawari’s powers and particularly her Byakugan. She has a lot of potential as a character and a kunoichi, and the manga may finally put her in the spotlight.

Article continues after ad

Currently Himawari is in a dangerous spot. Though Jura hasn’t been in the story for long, he’s already proven himself to be a very powerful and dangerous opponent. He is determined to eat Himawari to consume the rest of Kurama’s chakra.

While Ino-Shika-Cho are fighting him, there’s no way they would be able to stop him for long. So, it’s Himawari who has to protect herself before things go wrong in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10.

Article continues after ad

Readers could also expect to see more of Boruto and Kawaki in the upcoming chapter. After learning that Jura was fighting Himawari, Boruto rushed towards the location. So, there could very easily be a Boruto vs. Jura fight as Boruto tries to protect his little sister.

The real mystery is what Kawaki will do next. After his bitter defeat from Boruto, his ego must be hurt. However, his devotion to Naruto means that he wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to Konoha or Himawari. He might also go to fight Jura.

Article continues after ad

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 is still a little bit away, and there are plenty of things about the Naruto and Boruto universe that you could explore before the next chapter drops. If you’re looking to watch the anime, you might find our guides on Boruto episodes and Naruto filler helpful. For something more explanatory, you could check out our take on Boruto vs. Kawaki.