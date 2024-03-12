TV & Movies

Naruto filler: All the episodes and arcs you can skip

Anthony McGlynn
Naruto fillerCrunchyroll

With over 200 episodes, Naruto has a healthy amount of filler that punctuates all the epic ninja battles. It can be tricky to know what’s what, but that’s where we come in.

As part of the Big Three of manga in the 2000s, alongside Bleach and One Piece, Naruto has been wildly popular for decades now. Given its popularity on the page, it’s unsurprising we got a long-running anime show, that’s since spawned a couple of incredibly successful sequels.

Starting from scratch on the original Naruto can be daunting. There’s just so much to get into and learn, across hundreds of episodes. Lucky for you, there’s plenty of non-canon material you can gloss over, and just like all the One Piece filler, we’ve broken it all down for you.

Yes, we’ve gone through all 220 episodes, and listed every single bit of filler among them. That includes complete arcs, and one-off pieces of fluff.

Naruto filler guide

Episode No.Episode/Arc Title
26Special Report: Live from the Forest of Death!
97Kidnapped! Naruto’s Hot Spring Adventure!
101Gotta See! Gotta Know! Kakashi-Sensei’s True Face!
102-106Land of Tea Escort Mission
136-140Land of Rice Fields Investigation Mission
143-147Mizuki Tracking Mission
148-151Bikōchū Search Mission
152-157Kurosuki Family Removal Mission
158Follow My Lead! The Great Survival Challenge
159-160Gosunkugi Capture Mission
162-167Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission
168Mix it, Stretch it, Boil it Up! Burn Copper Pot, Burn!
169-173Kaima Capture Mission
174Impossible! Celebrity Ninja Art: Money Style Jutsu!
175-176Buried Gold Excavation Mission
177Please, Mr. Postman!
178-183Star Guard Mission
184Kiba’s Long Day
185A Legend from the Hidden Leaf: The Onbaa!
186Laughing Shino
187-191Peddlers Escort Mission
192Ino Screams! Chubby Paradise!
193Viva Dojo Challenge! Youth is All About Passion!
194The Mysterious Curse of the Haunted Castle
195-196Third Great Beast Arc
197-201Konoha Plans Recapture Mission
202The Top 5 Ninja Battles!
203-207Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission
208The Weight of the Prized Artefact!
209-212Gantetsu Escort Mission
213-215Menma Memory Search Mission
216-219Sunagakure Support Mission

How much of Naruto is filler?

Naruto has 91 filler episodes, so just over 40% of the show. There are 220 episodes in total, and if you just wanted to see the crucial plot points you can knock that down by nearly half.

That’s a substantial amount, significantly more than what’s in One Piece or Dragon Ball Z. Consider it a blessing though, since it means you’ve less to watch if you’re hooked!

Should you skip the Naruto filler episodes?

In all honesty, you should give the Naruto filler episodes a chance. A lot of them are fun, relatively low-stakes misadventures involving Naruto saving someone from a haunted castle or trying to help someone escape a false conviction.

The real problem is that a lot of them are short and frivolous, and arrive in swift succession during the backhalf. So you may find yourself frustrated by that more than anything.

If you’d like to keep up with the way of the ninja, you should check out our guides to which anime ninjas could beat Naruto, and who is the best Rinnegan user.

Related Topics

Naruto

About The Author

Anthony McGlynn

Anthony is the Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto. He has over a decade's experience covering games and pop culture for outlets such as Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PCGamesN, PCGamer, The Digital Fix, and many more. He loves horror, sci-fi, heavy metal, Studio Ghibli, and The Muppets. He enjoys pro wrestling too, but don't hold that against him. You can find him at: anthony.mcglynn@dexerto.com