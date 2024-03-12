Naruto filler: All the episodes and arcs you can skip

With over 200 episodes, Naruto has a healthy amount of filler that punctuates all the epic ninja battles. It can be tricky to know what’s what, but that’s where we come in.

As part of the Big Three of manga in the 2000s, alongside Bleach and One Piece, Naruto has been wildly popular for decades now. Given its popularity on the page, it’s unsurprising we got a long-running anime show, that’s since spawned a couple of incredibly successful sequels.

Starting from scratch on the original Naruto can be daunting. There’s just so much to get into and learn, across hundreds of episodes. Lucky for you, there’s plenty of non-canon material you can gloss over, and just like all the One Piece filler, we’ve broken it all down for you.

Yes, we’ve gone through all 220 episodes, and listed every single bit of filler among them. That includes complete arcs, and one-off pieces of fluff.

Naruto filler guide

Episode No. Episode/Arc Title 26 Special Report: Live from the Forest of Death! 97 Kidnapped! Naruto’s Hot Spring Adventure! 101 Gotta See! Gotta Know! Kakashi-Sensei’s True Face! 102-106 Land of Tea Escort Mission 136-140 Land of Rice Fields Investigation Mission 143-147 Mizuki Tracking Mission 148-151 Bikōchū Search Mission 152-157 Kurosuki Family Removal Mission 158 Follow My Lead! The Great Survival Challenge 159-160 Gosunkugi Capture Mission 162-167 Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission 168 Mix it, Stretch it, Boil it Up! Burn Copper Pot, Burn! 169-173 Kaima Capture Mission 174 Impossible! Celebrity Ninja Art: Money Style Jutsu! 175-176 Buried Gold Excavation Mission 177 Please, Mr. Postman! 178-183 Star Guard Mission 184 Kiba’s Long Day 185 A Legend from the Hidden Leaf: The Onbaa! 186 Laughing Shino 187-191 Peddlers Escort Mission 192 Ino Screams! Chubby Paradise! 193 Viva Dojo Challenge! Youth is All About Passion! 194 The Mysterious Curse of the Haunted Castle 195-196 Third Great Beast Arc 197-201 Konoha Plans Recapture Mission 202 The Top 5 Ninja Battles! 203-207 Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission 208 The Weight of the Prized Artefact! 209-212 Gantetsu Escort Mission 213-215 Menma Memory Search Mission 216-219 Sunagakure Support Mission

How much of Naruto is filler?

Naruto has 91 filler episodes, so just over 40% of the show. There are 220 episodes in total, and if you just wanted to see the crucial plot points you can knock that down by nearly half.

That’s a substantial amount, significantly more than what’s in One Piece or Dragon Ball Z. Consider it a blessing though, since it means you’ve less to watch if you’re hooked!

Should you skip the Naruto filler episodes?

In all honesty, you should give the Naruto filler episodes a chance. A lot of them are fun, relatively low-stakes misadventures involving Naruto saving someone from a haunted castle or trying to help someone escape a false conviction.

The real problem is that a lot of them are short and frivolous, and arrive in swift succession during the backhalf. So you may find yourself frustrated by that more than anything.

