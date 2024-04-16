Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9: Release date & spoilers

After a month of waiting, Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 is about to come out – here’s the release date and spoilers.

Written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, Boruto Two Blue Vortex is the sequel of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel manga picks up three years after the events of part 1 and has Boruto and Kawaki reverse their roles.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 revealed several major incidents that can change the course of the story in the future. In the chapter, Boruto had an encounter with Mitsuki and Eida, an event that weights heavily heavily on both. There were two new enemies, Jura and Hidari, coming to Konoha looking for Naruto, finding Himawari instead.

Article continues after ad

Things are getting tense in Konoha. What happens next with these two enemies visiting Konoha will be revealed in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 will be released on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 7am Pacific Time (PT).

Article continues after ad

In other time zones, Boruto Two Blue Vortex will arrive at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 9 will be available online on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 spoilers

Shueisha

Chapter 9 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex starts with Boruto and Koji Kashin (KK) leaving Konoha. But when a toad sees a Konoha shinobi getting killed, Boruto rushes back to the village with the Flying Thunder God technique.

Article continues after ad

The next scene shows Jura and Hidari shocked to see Himawari. Jura mentions Kurama, hinting that he senses Naruto’s Bijuu chakra inside her. Elsewhere, Kawaki wakes up after losing to Jura. Boruto is back in the village and talks to Shikamaru as KK stays outside Konoha.

Boruto and Kawaki finally have their much-anticipated encounter. After a brief conversation, Boruto vs. Kawaki begins. Kawaki summons multiple chakra rods to attack Boruto with but the blond dodges them all. When Kawaki attacks Boruto with Big Hand, Boruto punches him in return, knocking him away.

Article continues after ad

When both of them activate kama, it seems to become a tie until Boruto flies away from the location. Though there is no definitive result of this fight, there is enough evidence to suggest that Boruto is currently stronger than Kawaki.

Article continues after ad

The next panel shows Jura aiming a Bijuudama toward Himawari. Fortunately she and the rest of the Ino-Shika-Cho are saved by Inojin’s drawing bird. As they fly away, Jura and Hidari say something to Himawari, leading her to transform into Bijuu mode with a mini Kurama appearing behind her. The chapter ends here.

After Chapter 9, Boruto Two Blue Vortex will come back in May with the next chapter. It’s still a month away, so there’s enough time to catch up with the Naruto universe. Find out what happened to Naruto during the Boruto timeskip and if Shikamaru is the new Hokage.