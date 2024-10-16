Sakamoto Days Chapter 186: Release date & spoiler speculation

Shin and Heisuke meet a new character, but is he really an ally? Here’s what to expect from Sakamoto Days Chapter 186.

The ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days has landed the duo in prison as Taro Sakamoto takes a side seat amid the chaos. In Chapter 185, they get one step closer to finding Atari, the former JAA member who served as a Fortune Teller.

Taro and his allies will soon launch an attack on JAA, but first, they need to improve their skills. Shin’s case is special because of his psychic powers. Hence, Atari is the only one who can help him. Unfortunately for him, Atari was arrested after making a bunch of wrong calls during X’s activities.

She’s locked up in the lowest level of the JAA Prison, which is extremely difficult to access. Shin and Heisuke were kept in level B1 initially, but they get one step closer to Atari after defeating Jo Shackles. Now that they’re in level B2, what more challenges await the duo?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 will be released on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 spoiler speculation

The latest chapter introduces Tenkyu, an incredibly talented and dangerous archer. Considering his skills, it makes sense that he was kept at level B2. Tenkyu reveals he’s also looking for Atari to make up with a friend he had a bad fight with.

Shin concludes that Tenkyu isn’t lying or is hostile. However, the new character’s fighting skills are shocking. The upcoming chapter might shed more light on Tenkyu and his past. It’s also possible that Tenkyu will join the duo in hopes of meeting Atari.

Furthermore, we may also find out more about Atari’s abilities and the major flaw she has. We may also keep seeing new characters since it appears Shin and Heisuke will be stuck there for a while.

