How many episodes of Boruto are there?

The recent popularity of the Boruto sequel manga has made the anime a must-watch for anime fans. Here are how many episodes there are in the Boruto anime series.

The anime adaptation of Boruto hit the screens in 2017, following the events of Naruto Shippuden. Adapted from Boruto manga by Masashi Kishimoto, Ukyou Kodachi, and Mikio Ikemoto, the anime is officially titled Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The series is animated by Studio Pierrot, the studio behind Naruto and Naruto Shippuden which are considered among the best anime of all time.

The story follows the titular protagonist Boruto Uzumaki who is the son of Naruto and Hinata. As new threats from the Otsutsuki emerge in the world, Boruto has to step out of his father’s shadow to protect his loved ones. However, with the arrival of Kawaki, he discovers things are going to get more complicated than he ever could have imagined.

Despite the initial backlash, Boruto has garnered quite the fan following for itself. After the release of Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga, many anime fans are tuning in to watch the series. So, it’s high time to clarify how many episodes there are in the Boruto anime.

How many Boruto episodes are there?

There are 293 Boruto episodes in total in the anime series.

Crunchyroll

Boruto began in 2017 and went on for six years before ending in 2023. Like its predecessors, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, the anime was aired continuously without any break between seasons. Because of this, the episode number is higher than most of its contemporaries. Rather, the count is closer to Naruto episodes.

The episodes of Boruto are an amalgamation of many sources. While the anime mostly adapts the Boruto manga, there are also episodes adapting the side stories of Naruto. For example, there are anime adaptations of Naruto Gaiden and Sasuke Gaiden included in Boruto episode count.

All episodes of Boruto anime are available on streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Netflix. These platforms have both subbed and dubbed versions of the anime available for fans.

How many fillers are there in Boruto episodes?

Out of the 293 episodes, 33 episodes are completely fillers. That means around 11% of Boruto’s episode count is fillers.

While Naruto filler list quite extensive, Boruto kept it in control with a low percentage of 11.

Since Boruto adapts from many sources, the perimeters of which are to be considered as fillers can be tricky. The anime adapts from the Gaiden side stories to the original anime-only canons to the Boruto manga. Thanks to its multiple sources, plenty of Boruto episodes are a mixture of canon and fillers.

Out of the 293 episodes and aside from the 33 fillers, 12 episodes are a mixture of canon and filler. That means unlike the filler episodes, these 12 cannot be entirely avoided by viewers.

With the fillers and the mixed fillers out of the way, there are a total of 248 canon episodes left. Out of these, 88 episodes are completely adapted from the Boruto manga and multiple one-shot manga. The remaining episodes are all anime canon, meaning they might not be taken from the manga but will be considered part of the canon storyline from then on.

Canon arcs in Boruto

There are 26 story arcs in the Boruto anime. However, not all of them are considered canon. Out of the 26, six arcs are completely made of filler episodes. The remaining 20 arcs are all canon arcs.

Crunchyroll

However, in these 20, there are some arcs which are anime canon and a few that are adapted from the manga. The ones taken directly from the manga are the most important and best arcs of the series as they provide the greatest contribution to the plot.

Seven out of the 20 arcs are manga canon, adapted from Naruto Gaiden, Sasuke Gaiden, and Boruto manga. The rest are anime canons.

The seven manga canon arcs of Boruto are the Sarada Uchiha Arc, Chunin Exams Arc, Mujina Bandits Arc, Vessel Arc, Kawaki Arc: Kara Clash, Kawaki Arc: Otsutsuki Awakening, and Code Invasion Arc. These seven arcs comprise 88 episodes of Boruto anime.

Will there be a Boruto Season 2?

Boruto Season 2 is confirmed to return sometime in the future. The creators made it clear the anime series will return and continue the story of the manga.

However, there has been no further details regarding the second season ever since. Despite the mass demand, Studio Pierrot hasn’t released any statement on the matter. Still, given the popularity and demand of the series, the anime is guaranteed to come back in the future.

The last episode of Boruto anime is also the conclusion of Boruto Part 1. The second season will adapt Boruto Part 2, titled Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Since the monthly manga only just started serialization in August 2023, there is still a long way to go before it has enough episodes for an anime adaptation.

That means while Boruto Season 2 is confirmed to return, there is still a long time before it gets its debut. The second season will feature the incidents after the Boruto timeskip. According to a recent statement by the president of Studio Pierrot, Season 2 will be aired as a seasonal anime.

Boruto Season 2 may take a long time to come but this also gives fans enough time to catch up with the Naruto and Boruto universe. There are plenty to discover, like who is stronger between Boruto vs. Kawaki, what happened to Naruto during the timeskip, and how Kurama comes back in Boruto.