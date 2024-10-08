Hunter x Hunter Chapter 402 release date and spoiler speculation

After a long wait, Hunter x Hunter has returned to digital shelves, so now we can look towards Chapter 402.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 may have taken almost two years to come out, but it was worth the wait. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi provided plenty of plot to dig into, and even a revelation or two to get everyone right back into the epic journey.

Now, we have to look at what’s next. Shonen Jump has revealed plans for keeping the manga going, so you can be assured it’s worth keeping an eye out weekly and monthly for the next while.

So, here’s exactly when you can get your eyes on Chapter 402, and the continuation of Hunter x Hunter.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 402 is coming on Sunday, October 13, 2024. It’ll be available on Viz Media and Shuesha’s Manga Plus app for readers around the world.

Here are the release times for various timezones so you know when to dive in:

8am PST

10am CST

11am EST

4pm GMT

9.30pm IST

After publishing Chapter 401, Shonen Jump revealed that the manga had switched to a more sporadic schedule, in order to accommodate Yoshihiro Togashi’s ongoing health problems.

However, 402 is among a glut of already finished chapters, so there’s plenty for fans to enjoy before things get a little more spaced out.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 402 spoiler speculation

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 402 will continue the Succession Contest Arc, where Beyond Netero is leading an exhibition into the Dark Continent on behalf of King Nasubi, aboard the Black Whale 1. On the way, King Nasubi declares a battle to the death among his fourteen princes for his successor.

We’ll see more of the fallout of Longhi revealing that she’s Beyond’s daughter and her backstory. She plans to kill the winner of the deathmatch between the princes, partly as revenge for Beyond concealing her lineage for her.

She notes there’s a standing peace agreement in place between royalty, and a representative must be in Room 1014 at a certain time to maintain the treaty.

Kurapika and Bill don’t quite know how to react after the confrontation, and their decision will have reverberations throughout the arc. Meanwhile, Beyond is still in his cell, and in 401 we saw he was getting restless, seeking more reading material and goading his guard.

At the end of the chapter, we hear that he wants to meet someone, though who is up in the air. Could it be Longhi? Unlikely after all this time, but perhaps he’s more aware of the chaos that’s coming than we think.

It's not the only franchise making a big return this year, as we have Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 and Dragon Ball Daima as well, and our guides will keep you informed on catching those.