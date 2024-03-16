Boruto spoilers tease the next holder of Naruto’s Bijuu Chakra

The spoilers of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 are out. Looks like we have another great chapter coming up as the spoilers promise many interesting incidents happening in the upcoming chapter. But the biggest one may just be the hint of one character inheriting Naruto’s Bijuu Chakra.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the sequel of Boruto and picks up three years after the events of the first part. Naruto and Hinata have been missing for three years and everybody has forgotten about Boruto, knowing Kawaki as the son of the Seventh Hokage instead.

The sequel manga is written and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto with the supervision of Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka of the original series. Despite initial backlash, Boruto has been steadily making a name for itself. The upcoming chapter will only help its popularity, especially with the hint of one particular character inheriting Naruto’s Bijuu Chakra.

Article continues after ad

New Boruto spoilers tease who inherited Naruto’s Bijuu Chakra

Crunchyroll

There is a lot going on in Chapter 8. At the end of the chapter, when Himawari catches up to Team 10, Hidari confuses her with Naruto and Jura is shocked to notice something odd about her body. Hidari’s confusion and Jura’s shock may mean that Himawari has inherited some of her father’s Bijuu Chakra.

Article continues after ad

It’s quite plausible as we’ve already seen children with some part of their parents’ Chakra unknowingly in their body in this universe. Naruto held on to some Chakra from his parents without knowing and the same could be the case for Himawari. As a child of Naruto and Hinata, she already possesses a great deal of potential and her inheriting Naruto’s Bijuu Chakra makes her even more interesting.

Article continues after ad

The storyline of Jura and Hidari discovering Himawari carrying Naruto’s Bijuu Chakra can also prove to be interesting. It could put her in danger which would, in turn, prompt Boruto in action.

Other than this exciting revelation, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 also features some great fight scenes between Kawaki and Jura. Some of Shinju’s powers are also revealed in this chapter. The spoilers report that Sarada recognizes Sasuke in this chapter. Other than that, there are a lot of conversations.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 8 will be released on Wednesday, March 20. The official release of the chapter will make things more clear whether Himawari really inherited Naruto’s Bijuu Chakra.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to immerse yourself in the Naruto universe, check out our guide on Naruto fillers and another one on Boruto Part 2 release date.