Boruto vs. Kawaki: Who is stronger in Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

Boruto vs. Kawaki is the most anticipated event of Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Find out who is stronger between the two of them.

The Boruto manga established early on that Boruto and Kawaki are each other’s biggest opponent and rival. Despite considering each other brothers, things are tense between the two. With their differing personalities and philosophies, they are fated to clash once and for all in the story.

Though Boruto and Kawaki are expected to have their ultimate showdown at a crucial point somewhere later in the series, the two have a brief encounter in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9. The clash makes it clear where each stands in terms of strength and abilities.

The chapter featuring Boruto vs. Kawaki finally answers the question of who is stronger, and we break down exactly how. Warning: The following section contains spoilers from the manga.

Boruto vs. Kawaki: Who is stronger?

Currently, Boruto is stronger than Kawaki. As evidenced by Boruto Part 2 Chapter 9, Boruto can overpower Kawaki without using any jutsu or his karma. On the other hand, Kawaki has trouble matching Boruto despite using his Otsutsuki jutsus and his karma from the start.

It’s clear from the chapter that Boruto has gotten a lot stronger during the timeskip. He is calmer and more focused than before. Though he is yet to show the full extent of his abilities, his confidence and approach strongly hint that he has more in his arsenal than he reveals.

Kawaki has also gotten stronger during the timeskip. But unlike Boruto, his progress is far slower. During the three years he spends in Konoha after Boruto’s departure, he masters the jutsu he inherited from Isshiki Otsutsuki and gets a better control over his karma.

But the brief Boruto vs. Kawaki match points out the differences between their abilities. Despite the powerful Otsutsuki jutsus, Kawaki is inferior to Boruto in terms of taijutsu. His reaction time is also slower than Boruto.

When the two encounter each other for the first time in three years, Kawaki is quick to attack Boruto with his chakra rods. However, Boruto easily dodges them and counters Kawaki’s Big Hand with a strong punch at the other’s stomach. This leads to Kawaki attempting to unleash his karma.

Though Kawaki goes all-out against Boruto in Chapter 9, Boruto very evidently isn’t all too involved in the fight and holds back. In fact, he tries to prevent his karma from awakening with all his might. Even then, Boruto overpowers Kawaki in their tense battle. This means if Boruto does go all-out, Kawaki has no chance of winning, at least for now.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is taking the world by storm and is considered a must-read by many.