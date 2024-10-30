Sakamoto Days Chapter 188: Release date & spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days has revealed that Tenkyu is a major threat to Shin and Heisuke, so what will happen in Chapter 188?

Shin and Heisuke just can’t catch a break as they keep running into one trouble after another. In the ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days, Shin and Heisuke have turned themselves in over false confession. Their purpose is to find the Fortune Teller inside the JAA Prison.

Not only do we find out about Atari’s true powers but the manga also introduces another new character, Tenkyu. Shin and Heisuke meet him at level B2. Tenkyu says he had a fallout with a friend and wants to patch up with them but he needs the Fortune Teller’s help for that.

As the three seek out Atari, the young girl has her own plans. She saw a horrible future and must do everything in her power to prevent that.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 will be released on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 will reveal how long Shin’s plan to fool Tenkyu will work. Tenkyu is one of the people who was raised in Al-Kamar Orphanage. Working under JAA, their main purpose was to raise orphans as killers. They also wanted the orphans to have no emotions whatsoever.

However, only Tenkyu was a “success” for them while the others still kept every human emotion even after going through all that. Uzuki knows that Tenkyu will never blend in with them and thinks it’s best for the latter to stay in the JAA Prison. However, Tenkyu plans to kill Sakamoto, hoping that will patch things up between him and Uzuki.

The upcoming chapter might reveal more about his true motives and if he continues to believe in Shin’s lie. Meanwhile, the real Fortune Teller, Atari, has her own plans as he moves towards level B2.

