Himawari starts unleashing her true power in Boruto Part 2 Chapter 9

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 9 spoilers reveal Himawari finally starting to unleash her true power.

The newly surfaced spoilers of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 show Himawari finally revealing the extent of her powers. At the end of the upcoming chapter, she enters the Bijuu mode and has a miniature version of Kurama manifesting behind her.

Himawari’s hidden power was hinted at back in Chapter 8. When Jura and Hidari came to Konoha to look for Naruto, they found Himawari instead. Both were shocked when they felt Naruto’s Bijuu chakra inside her. And even though it wasn’t explicitly stated, it was clear that Himawari inherited the Bijuu chakra from her father.

Chapter 9 finally confirms the theory and makes it canon that Himawari indeed is the new holder of Kurama’s chakra.

The revelation of her true power gives an exciting twist to the story and makes Himawari a prominent character in Boruto. Despite being a child of Naruto and Hinata, she did not get as much exposure in the story as Boruto did. This was rather disappointing to many readers as her parentage and personality make her an interesting character.

The story has made it clear from the beginning that Himawari holds incredible potential. She has inherited the Byakugan from her mother and is exceptionally skillful with it. Like Boruto, she has all the qualities of a prodigy.

However, despite her talent and powerful Byakugan, Himawari has always been kept as a background character, used only for the development of Boruto and Kawaki. But the new chapter of Boruto Part 2 finally gives her a chance to shine and show her true capabilities.

Himawari unlocking her true power as the holder of Kurama’s chakra brings many intriguing prospects in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex. As she carries Bijuu chakra, she might be targeted and even defeated by Jura and Hidari. But whatever happens next, readers will surely get to see an awesome battle between Himawari and the new enemies of Konoha.