Boruto Part 2: Release date, time and where to read

Get ready Boruto fans, as Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex is about to be released. Here’s how and when you can read it.

The Boruto manga is getting revived in a couple of days with the most awaited time skip arc.

Boruto Part 1 got a dramatic ending where we see the hero of the series, i.e., Boruto going into hiding after escaping Konoha as he has been falsely accused of killing his own father, Naruto. Thanks to Kawaki’s sinister plan and Eida’s spell that made everyone believed that Kawaki was Naruto’s son and Boruto was the outsider.

So here’s how and when you can check out the new arc. Read on to find out more.

Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex – Release schedule

Boruto Part 2 will get released on Sunday, August 20, 2023, globally.

Below, we have listed its release timings for people who wish to catch up with it as soon as it releases digitally:

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00am British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

11:00pm Philippine Time

12:30am Australian Time

Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex- Where to Read?

Boruto Part 2, chapter 1(81) can be read on the Shonen Jump app, Manga Plus, and Viz Media. Boruto Part 1 reached its conclusion in Chapter 80. We saw how the ones who loved Boruto turned against him by Eida’s magic. Although Sasuke also turned against the boy, he couldn’t see his daughter Sarada in pain, so he helped Boruto escape Konoha.

Moreover, as fans are excited to see the character design of the grown-up Boruto in the next issue of VJump Magazine, so are they seeing the character design of Sarada. The girl did a lot for Boruto in the first part’s climax to save him from the villagers and Kawaki, and now no one can wait to see her once again.

However, this time we will not meet a helpless girl who has to beg in front of others to get things done. Instead, she spent all these years polishing her skills, and now, it’s time for her to stand strong for the truth.

Besides her, we will also get to see Boruto returning to Konoha to avenge his loss and teach Kawaki a lesson for turning his world upside down by making him look enemy to the people he loves more than his life.

