Boruto fans have one major problem with the manga

Despite its initial criticism, the Boruto manga is getting its fair share of praise now. However, Boruto fans think there is one major problem with it.

Boruto is the sequel of Masashi Kishimoto’s masterpiece, Naruto, and follows the adventures of the next generation. The manga is written by Ukyou Kodachi while the art is by Mikio Ikemoto with Kishimoto overseeing the project. However, for Boruto Part 2, officially titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Kishimoto finally took over the story of the manga.

Boruto initially disappointed readers and was heavily criticized. But the manga improved with time and won over its fans. However, they think the art style of the manga, particularly for the fight scenes, do not do justice to the story.

Being a shounen manga, there are a lot of fights in Boruto and some of them are well-hyped. But fans believe that the art style of the fighting scenes diminish the levity of those battles. When comparing the fighting scenes of Boruto with Naruto, the differences become prominent. Some even think that the fights in Naruto Gaiden are better drawn than any of the fights in Boruto.

Fans think the main problem with Boruto’s fighting scenes is that there isn’t enough damage done in fights even when the characters are promised to be incredibly strong. Fighting choreography is another thing that the manga struggles with.

Commenting on this issue, one fan writes on Reddit, “All we really have are statements from the writer about how strong these characters are with them barely doing any damage.”

Another fan says, “I think it’s a pretty well known fact that his art is pretty mediocre compared to Kishi.”

One replies to this with, “Kishi art is god. Ikemoto’s art is bad, but I like his designs, though. Also I agree with OP. Notice how every Ikemoto fight has a generic flying kick?”

For a shounen manga, fighting scenes are one of the biggest selling points. It’s yet to be seen if the fighting scenes improve in the upcoming Boruto Part 2 Chapter 9, which will be released on April 18, 2024.

