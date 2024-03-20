Boruto Part 2 is hinting at a controversial change for Sarada

With the release of the recent Boruto Part 2 chapter, many fans think that the series may have a certain change for Sarada in the future. However, there are also some who think this is not where Sarada’s character arc is going. Thanks to many differing opinions, the Boruto fandom is split over the controversial change for Sarada.

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 8 has recently been released and featured many major characters, including Sarada. The end of the chapter also hinted that Himawari may have inherited Naruto’s Bijuu Chakra.

In lieu of this development, a section of fans are theorizing that like Himawari, Sarada may also inherit Sasuke’s Six Paths Chakra. According to this theory, with both Indra and Ashura’s Chakra present in the Six Paths Chakra, she just needs to have a life-threatening and traumatic experience to awaken the Rinnegan.

Article continues after ad

Sarada has the advantage of being the daughter of Sasuke who is a reincarnation of Indra and received special Chakra from Hagoromo during the Fourth Shinobi World War in Naruto. Thanks to her lineage, she can bypass the reincarnation plot to get access to the Rinnegan.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

In a discussion on Reddit, one fan commented, “It has to be Sarada as she is the only Uchiha in existence now. And possibly the next wielder of the Rinnegan if this and some other theories are true by any chance.”

While this is an interesting theory, many Boruto fans disapprove of it, providing logic of their own. A fan pointed out, “I mean Indra was Hagoromo’s son and he didn’t get the Rinnegan and he even was 25% Otsutsuki. Also nobody ever mentioned her chakra being special in any way.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan also didn’t buy this theory about the upcoming change for Sarada in Boruto Part 2 and wrote, “You all love ignoring what Hagoromo said: “No matter how exceptional the parents, there’s no guarantee that one will inherit their abilities”. Stop trying to push this “destined” narrative on Sarada.”

Boruto Part 2 is getting more intense than its prequel and major characters are all bound to get power ups. However, if this controversial change for Sarada is what Boruto Part 2 has for her in the future is yet to be seen.