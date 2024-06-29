Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12: Release date & spoiler speculation

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 will feature the much-anticipated fight between Boruto and the Shinju – here’s the release date and our speculation on the chapter.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex didn’t take much time to set up its pace. From the get-go, it’s delivered one great chapter after another. The manga is also steadily and effectively broadening the world of the Naruto universe.

With only 11 chapters, the series has already involved major incidents, including Kurama’s return, Inojin’s close death encounter, and a brief Boruto vs. Kawaki clash. And by the way things are going, we’ll see some more in the upcoming chapter.

In Chapter 11, we got to see the much-anticipated Himawari vs. Jura fight. However, the Shinju was too strong for Himawari’s new powers. Thankfully, Boruto saved her at the last moment before rescuing Sarada from Hidari. What happens next will be revealed in Chapter 12.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 will be released on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

The chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 spoiler speculation

Given where the last chapter left off, Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 will start with Boruto fighting Hidari. Now that he’s rescued both Himawari and Sarada, he can focus on defeating the Shinju.

That means we’re up for some cool Boruto moments where he shows off his strongest techniques. It’s no secret he’s come back much stronger after the timeskip and this is his opportunity to show his skills.

However, he’ll need to be careful. Momoshiki is waiting patiently for him to lose control so he can take over the protagonist’s body. Boruto’s karma has already acted out once after it resonated with Kawaki’s karma during their brief clash. It’s more likely to come out again during his fight against the Shinju.

Another thing we might get in Chapter 12 is a better look at the Shinju’s abilities. Chapter 11 indicates the Shinju have a shared vision, similar to Nagato’s Six Paths of Pain. More about it might be revealed later.

The upcoming chapter will likely be entirely focused on the Boruto vs. Hidari fight. But we might also get peeks at other characters like Kawaki, Shikamaru, and Mitsuki.

The upcoming chapter will likely be entirely focused on the Boruto vs. Hidari fight. But we might also get peeks at other characters like Kawaki, Shikamaru, and Mitsuki.