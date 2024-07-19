Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 reveals only way to save Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha is incapacitated in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, but Chapter 12 has finally found a way to save him.

When Boruto Two Blue Vortex begins, picking up three years after the events of the prequel, readers were left confused by Sasuke’s whereabouts. After much speculation, he’s finally revealed to have turned into a tree by the Shinju.

During the time-skip, he was taken down by the Ten-Tails incarnates and his chakra was used to create a new Shinju: Hidari. The new one joins the others to invade Konoha looking for Naruto and finding Himawari instead.

When we learn Sasuke’s fate in Chapter 4, it sounds pretty irreversible. However, that’s not the case, as we see in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12. In the chapter, the titular protagonist fights and defeats Hidari.

The Shinju is then killed by Kawaki, leaving behind a strange object Kashin Koji identifies as the Soul Thorn. Boruto reveals it’s the only thing that can reverse Sasuke’s condition – but we don’t know how the process turns out.

Given its origin, the Soul Thorn appears to be the antithesis of the Shinju’s creation. The chakra they take away while being created must be stored inside the object after their death. And thus, it can turn someone back from the tree to human again.

The Soul Thorn’s existence also seems to be a little-known fact. Many don’t know about it, including the Konoha shinobi and Kawaki. Boruto must’ve learned about this during his journey after Sasuke’s encounter with the Shinju.

At the end of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12, Jura decides to kill the protagonist after seeing his knowledge of the Soul Thorn. He attacks both Boruto and Sarada to obtain the object, indicating it’s indeed dangerous to the Shinju and can affect their existence.

However, how the ninjas will get the Soul Thorn back from Jura is a big question. But we can expect to find out in the upcoming chapter.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 will be released on July 20, 2024. For more, find out how Kurama comes back and if Inojin dies. You can also check out our take on Boruto vs. Kawaki.