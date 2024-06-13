Boruto Two Blue Vortex promo teases the fight fans have been waiting for

Boruto Two Blue Vortex appears on the cover of the latest V-Jump issue and teases the fight fans have been looking forward to.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex graces the cover of the June 2024 issue as a promo for the upcoming Chapter 11. It shows Boruto fighting Jura as the other three Shinju — Hidari, Matsuri, and Bug — surround him. It has fans hoping to see the much-anticipated fight between the titular protagonist and the new villains.

The manga is currently at an exciting point in the story. The Shinju have invaded Konoha looking for Naruto. However, what they’ve found is Himawari instead. Now that Kurama has revived inside her, she is the new jinchuriki and their new target.

In Chapter 10, Jura seemingly kills Inojin. This enrages Himawari so much that she finally unleashes her first Bijuu mode, promising an exciting battle ahead. But what fans have been waiting for the most is to see the Shinju clash against Boruto.

The three-year gap between Boruto Two Blue Vortex and the prequel has served the protagonist well. He’s become a lot stronger. In fact, he’s the strongest member of his generation. The brief Boruto vs. Kawaki fight in Chapter 9 serves as a reminder of that.

So, it makes sense that he’ll be the toughest opponent for the Shinju. Besides, Himawari is still new to her power and may not be able to hold her Bijuu form for long. So, despite her fight against Jura being an intriguing prospect, her chance of victory isn’t great.

As such, fans have piled all their hopes on her big brother instead. Not only is Boruto currently the Shinju’s strongest opponent but he’s also trying to protect his sister. In other words, he’s not going to hold back. And it certainly looks like that in the new promo on V-Jump’s cover.

Fans are beyond excited by this prospect. One X/Twitter user commented, “This might be the best V-Jump Boruto cover yet after the one in which Boruto’s design was revealed!!!! Are we getting Boruto solo vs all the Shinjus??”

Another agreed, “That’s a fire cover, I already know my GOAT is about to take minimal damage fighting Jura ngl,” while a third added, “The legend has returned and he looks like a beast.”

