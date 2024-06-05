Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 preview hints at Sarada getting another cool scene

A Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 preview teases another cool fight scene for Sarada after her latest stint against Hidari.

Things are starting to get serious in Boruto Two Blue Vortex as the God Tree incarnates come to Konoha. While Jura is busy trying to devour Himawari to get to Kurama, Hidari has set his eyes on Sarada.

As he’s created from Sasuke’s DNA, there is a deeper connection between Hidari and Sarada. The God Tree incarnate appears to have some sort of agenda for her as he tells Jura that he’ll take care of the youngest Uchiha clan member. Given that he’s created from Sasuke, he must has some memories of the girl that has him target her.

Sarada, on the other hand, is confused by the villain who looks like her father and can use Chidori. In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10, she and Hidari have a Chidori face-off where she shows incredible agility by dodging Hidari’s initial attack.

This is Sarada’s most exciting fight in the series so far. And it’ll only get better as the preview of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 in the next V-Jump issue teases another battle scene for the youngest Uchiha. The preview states, “The Konoha Shinju tree intensifies! Then Sarada…!!”

It seems the next chapter might have the God Tree incarnates reveal their full strength. They have to, by the way things are going. Hidari has a capable opponent in Sarada while Jura faces Himawari’s new Bijuu mode.

As for the second part, it’s obvious that there is going to be another opportunity for Sarada to show her skills. She’s been training for three years but is yet to show the full potential of her Mangekyou Sharingan. Maybe Chapter 11 will be where she unleashes her full power.

There are too many possibilities. Sarada may surprise Boruto readers by revealing a cool new power with her Sharingan. She may also resort to classic Mangekyou Sharingan ability and end up conjuring the Susanoo. Whatever it is, it’s certain that Sarada is up for another hype moment in Chapter 11.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 will be released on June 20, 2024.