Boruto Two Blue Vortex just reunited two key characters, and fans are delighted

Fans have been waiting for some time to have Boruto reunite with Himawari, and it finally happened in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex started on a heartbreaking note, with everyone forgotting about the titular protagonist, even his beloved sister. And, even after he returned to Konoha three years later, she didn’t remember him, thinking of him as her parents’ killer instead.

On top of that, both siblings had their hands filled with the Shinju infiltrating Konoha. While Boruto’s goal was to protect the village, things were a little more complicated for Himawari. She was the target of Jura, who wanted to consume her to get to her Bijuu powers.

Since Jura announced his plans for Himawari, fans have been waiting for Boruto to come and save her. It’s no secret he’s very protective of his sister, and if anyone can best the Shinju at this moment, it’d be him.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 finally saw this wish come true. In the chapter, Himawari unleashed her Bijuu form and used her strongest technique. But she still couldn’t keep up with Jura, leading to her almost getting killed.

But, Boruto appeared in a flash to snatch her out of Jura’s grab. This is the first time the Uzumaki siblings have reunited after three years, and fans collectively agree it’s a glorious moment. Still, the pair don’t get much time to catch up as Boruto rushes to Sarada’s side with her to save the Uchiha from Hidari.

Nevertheless, readers are delighted to have the Uzumaki siblings together again. One X user praised Boruto saving his sister and tweeted, “Boruto saves Himawari. That’s why he’s the GOAT.”

Another pointed out the panel where Boruto’s carrying Himawari, “Why is he carrying her like that, cute,” while a third posted, “And the best big brother award goes to… Boruto!”

Given that Chapter 11 ended without them getting to talk, we’ll see a proper (and emotional) reunion scene in Chapter 12. But we’ll have to wait for it as the next chapter will be released a month later, on July 20.

Until then, find out how Kurama comes back, what happened to Naruto, and whether Inojin dies in the manga.