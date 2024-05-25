Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11: Release date & spoiler speculation

The next installment is on the horizon, meaning it’s time for us to discuss the Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 release date and speculate on what’s coming next.

Though Boruto Two Blue Vortex started just a few months ago, it’s already at an all-time high. With powerful enemies like Jura and Hidari invading Konoha, the major characters are up for some significant power-ups.

The most noticeable development is observed in Himawari. After staying in the sidelines for the entirety of Boruto Part 1, Naruto’s daughter is finally having her moment to shine in Part 2. As Kurama comes back, reincarnating within her, she’s promised to have some cool jinchuriki moments in upcoming chapters.

The cliffhanger in Chapter 10 understandably made fans impatient for the new chapter. However, since it’s a monthly manga, they have to wait a bit more to know what happens next. But they can always find out when Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 will be released and what could happen next.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 will be released on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT).

Here’s when Boruto Chapter 11 will be released in global time zones:

11:00am Eastern Time

04:00pm British Time

05:00pm European Time

08:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

The new chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 spoiler speculation

Shueisha

Given the events of the previous chapter, we can say that there is going to be an intense Himawari vs Jura fight in Chapter 11. After seeing Inojin lethally impaled by Jura, Himawari was overcome with rage and entered her first Bijuu mode.

Though Himawari only just discovered her powers and hasn’t mastered them yet, she’ll still prove to be a difficult opponent for Jura. As Kurama explains in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10, she has a better affinity to the nine-tailed fox’s chakra than any of her predecessors, even Naruto.

That means even if she isn’t at her 100%, there could definitely be some new moves. On top of that, she also wields very powerful Byakugan and is considered a prodigy by Hyuga standards. With all these in her arsenal, her fight against Jura will be interesting.

Aside from Himawari, we’ll also get to see her brothers in Chapter 11. Kawaki, despite being single-mindedly obsessed with attacking Boruto, was overcome with worry knowing that Himawari was in danger. This was the first time he showed a positive emotion after Part 2 started.

So, we can count on Kawaki to rush to his sister’s aid in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11. Her other brother will do the same, considering how protective Boruto was over Himawari before the timeskip.

However, things are currently a bit complicated for Boruto since Momoshiki seems to be awakened through resonance after Boruto and Kawaki’s karma came close to one another. At this moment, he’s trying to keep the Otsutsuki down. But after he manages it, he’ll undoubtedly rush to protect Himawari.

As for the other characters, Inojin will possibly be rescued by his teammates while Himawari keeps Jura busy. With the help of medical jutsu, Inojin may live to see another day. Elsewhere, Sarada is facing Hidari after a striking chidori face-off. Chapter 11 will continue with this fight.

That was our speculation for Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11. To know more about Boruto and Naruto, check out our guides on Boruto episodes, Naruto episodes, and Naruto filler. You might also like our take on how Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 ruins the series’ best moment.