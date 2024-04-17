Boruto Two Blue Vortex: How does Kurama come back?

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 9 shockingly reveals Kurama‘s return at the end of the chapter. Now the question is, how does Kurama come back in Boruto?

The latest Boruto chapter is an explosive chapter in many ways. Not only does the chapter give a glimpse into the highly anticipated Boruto vs. Kawaki clash but it also brings back a fan-favorite character like Kurama back. This chapter also establishes a connection between Kurama and Himawari.

The last time readers saw Kurama, the tailed beast sacrificed himself after Naruto activated his Baryon Mode. He helped Naruto achieve his strongest form yet by exchanging his own life force. This led to the heartbreaking death of the nine-tailed fox.

Article continues after ad

Kurama’s death was so conclusive to its character arc that his return in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 raises a lot of questions. How does Kurama come back after dying and what does it establish about the nature of the tailed beasts? Warning: The following section contains spoilers from the manga.

Article continues after ad

How does Kurama come back in Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

Kurama’s return in Boruto Two Blue Vortex is thanks to Himawari. The girl has inherited the Bijuu chakra from Naruto, which leads to her unknowingly manifesting Kurama out of her body. Since his own remaining chakra is inside Himawari, Kurama can come back after dying.

Crunchyroll

However, how Himawari came to inherit Naruto’s Bijuu chakra is still a mystery. As of Boruto Two Vortex Chapter 9, Kurama has only been shown to return in a miniature form without any explanation. So, there is currently no concrete answer to how she inherited Naruto’s chakra when Boruto didn’t.

Article continues after ad

As for Kurama, his return is a truly shocking twist as his death added a significant detail to the nature of tailed beasts. Kurama is a tailed beast, made entirely of chakra. In Naruto, when the history of the tailed beast is revealed, it’s also made clear that tailed beasts cannot die. They reincarnate after being destroyed.

Article continues after ad

However, there is an exception for that. A tailed beast can only die if its lifeform runs out. This is exactly what happened to Kurama when Naruto entered the Baryon Mode. Instead of the powerful form taking away Naruto’s life, it ate away Kurama’s life force, causing him to permanently die.

Article continues after ad

How Kurama bypassed this and came back to life is still a mystery. But that’s not to say that there hasn’t been foreshadowing of the tailed beast returning. As the children of Naruto, there has been a lot of speculation about Boruto and Himawari carrying some of their father’s Bijuu chakra. While Boruto shows no relation to any tailed beast, Himawari becomes the true heir to the chakra.

This can be hereditary, inherited by Himawari from her birth. But if that was the case, Naruto would’ve sensed the chakra inside her, and that would make his grief at Kurama’s death redundant.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There could be another scenario where Naruto unknowingly transfers some of his chakra to her. But the biggest possibility is that Kurama himself stored some of his chakra inside Himawari without Naruto’s knowledge. Since Naruto was too preoccupied with Boruto, Kawaki, and the Otsutsukis, he didn’t notice the Bijuu chakra inside her.

This would also explain how Kurama addresses Himawari in Chapter 9. The revived tailed beast asks her if she knows him, hinting that he isn’t surprised by the turn of events. It seems entirely intentional on Kurama’s side, supporting the theory that he must’ve been the one behind the Bijuu chakra inside Himawari.

Article continues after ad

How Kurama actually comes back to life in Boruto Two Blue Vortex will not be cleared up until the next chapter drops. Chapter 10 will be released in May which gives you plenty of time to get reacquainted with the Naruto and Boruto universe. Find out who wins in Boruto vs. Kawaki, what happened to Naruto during the Boruto timeskip, and what episodes to skip in the anime with our Naruto filler guide.