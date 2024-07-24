Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13: Spoiler speculation and release date

Things are not going to go well for the shinobi in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 as Jura has found a new target – here’s what to expect from the chapter and when it’ll be released.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex introduced its main villains pretty early. But that’s to be expected from a sequel manga. Whereas in the first part, the ninjas had the Otsutsukis as their main obstacle, they have the Shinju in the second part.

The manga also goes through several important events in a very short span of time. In only 12 chapters, we’ve seen a lot happen, including a Boruto vs. Kawaki clash, Kurama’s return, and Inojin nearly dying.

We’ll see more in the future, given the Shinju have infiltrated Konoha looking for Naruto. With their tremendous powers, there are going to be more exciting fights as we learn more about their mysterious origin.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 spoiler speculation

In Chapter 12, Boruto fought Hidari after rescuing Himawari and Sarada respectively. The teenager dominated the Shinju effortlessly and showed the frightening power of Uzuhiko. The Shinju was then killed by Kawaki.

However, Jura’s appearance made their victory seem inconsequential. The Shinju decided to consume Kawaki and kill Boruto, spelling doom for our beloved protagonist. The chapter also introduced Soul Thorn, the only thing that can save Sasuke.

Shueisha

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13, we ay see the Konoha shinobi and Kawaki fighting Jura since Boruto is injured from the Shinju’s attack. Sure, they won’t be able to do much against Jura, but maybe that’ll allow Sarada and Sumire to get Boruto to safety.

However, the most exciting thing would be if Himawari regains her consciousness and heals her brother with her new powers. Her healing ability is superior to most medical ninjas, so she should be the one to do it. Besides, it’ll also help their individual character arcs as well as the story in general.

Thanks to Eida’s Omnipotence, Himawari has forgotten Boruto being her brother and thinks he’s her parents’ killer. She also hasn’t gotten a chance to talk to him since his return. If she heals him, that’ll finally give us the much-anticipated siblings moment.

If Boruto is healed, he can fight Jura. In fact, as of now, he’s the only one in Konoha capable of matching the Shinju. It’ll be amazing to see more of his new jutsus. Maybe he can get or at least try to get the Soul Thorn back from Jura before everything is lost.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 will be released on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

The chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations.

