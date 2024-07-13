Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 sneak peek gives fans a glimpse of the protagonist fighting his strongest opponent in the sequel manga yet.

In last month’s Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter, we saw Himawari fighting Jura with her newly discovered Bijuu powers. However, inexperience proved to be folly as she was soon dominated by the Shinju.

Thankfully, her brother appeared to save her at the last moment, before teleporting to rescue Sarada from Hidari. This brought Boruto face-to-face with the Shinju made from Sasuke’s DNA.

Chapter 11’s ending made it clear we’d see Boruto and Hidari clashing in the upcoming chapter. And the new Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 sneak peek shows the fight will be cooler than expected.

In the sneak peek, we see Boruto using a new Wind Style jutsu on Hidari to throw him away. The technique is called Wind Style: Breakthrough. It’s one of Mitsuki’s jutsu and it seems the protagonist has learned this from his friend at some point.

Needless to say, fans are floored by Boruto and very excited about the upcoming fight. One fan wrote on X/Twitter, “Oh boy, was waiting for this. That sequence man, Ikemoto is so good.”

“I can’t wait to see my boy Boruto fight Jura. I already know Boruto claps Hidari in a 1v1,” said another, joined by a third, “Now he’s pissed. The man’s trying to put his sis down and you’re trying to blindside him with this attack.”

“Boruto really copied the style of Sasuke, he learned how to hand sign in one hand,” commented a fourth, pointing to the subtle detail of Boruto making the hand signs for the jutsu with one hand while fighting and holding his sword.

Don't forget to catch the highly anticipated Boruto vs. Hidari fight in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 on July 20, 2024.

