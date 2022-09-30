Blizzard reveals WoW Dragonflight Season 1 details and raid schedule

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Blizzard released details surrounding WoW Dragonflight’s Season 1 content including the full raid release schedule and cross-faction raiding.

World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Dragonflight, is only two months away and it seems like Blizzard is setting up for a big return.

As such, Blizzard has steadily revealed more details surrounding the expansion including the new class and race that’s on the way.

Now, the developer revealed even more Dragonflight Season 1 details, including details on its first raid, the raid release schedule, and the new dungeon rotation.

WoW Dragonflight Season 1 raid schedule

According to Blizzard’s official news post Dragonflight Season 1 goes live on December 12.

The new raid is called Vault of the Incarnates and will be the first raid players experience in Dragonflight, and will feature eight new boss encounters.

The Season 1 raid schedule will be as follows:

Week of December 12: Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Vault of the Incarnates will open with the weekly maintenance for each region

Week of December 19: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 1 opens

Week of January 2: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 2 opens

Week of January 16: Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 3 opens

The blog post also revealed that cross-faction will be available for Vault of the Incarnates upon launch.

WoW Dragonflight new dungeon rotation

Additionally, Blizzard detailed Dragonflight Season 1’s new dungeon rotation for Mythic+, including new and returning dungeons.

The full lineup of dungeons in the rotation are:

Ruby Life Pools

The Nokhud Offensive

The Azure Vault

Algeth’ar Academy

Halls of Valor (Legion)

Court of Stars (Legion)

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (Warlords of Draenor)

Temple of the Jade Serpent (Mists of Panderia)

Finally, Blizzard confirmed that Mythic+ and PvP Season 1 will also begin on December 12 and the item level of rewards from completing Mythic+ runs will not be capped during the first week of Dragonflight Season 1.