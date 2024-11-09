WoW fixes bring major nerfs to 20th Anniversary Blackrock Depths

World of Warcraft: The War Within is in the midst of its long-awaited 20th Anniversary celebrations, and as part of the update, significant nerfs have been introduced.

One of the central features is the Blackrock Depths raid dungeon, which offers players the chance to conquer eight bosses with unique and refreshed mechanics. The challenge has been relatively significant, and Blizzard is taking steps to bring the difficulty down to a lower level.

The game is currently on Patch 11.0.5, and the arrival of that update caused chaos for the game, giving some classes egregiously large power spikes and outright breaking some activities.

Since then, the developer has been working to address the most significant causes of concern, rolling out several updates each week.

WoW: The War Within patch notes for November 8

Blizzard Entertainment

Alongside the nerfs to some of the bosses in Blackrock Depths, Blizzard has confirmed several fixes for quests related to the 20th Anniversary and new dungeons added with The War Within expansion.

The complete list of patch notes is as follows:

Dungeons and Raids

The Dawnbreaker Resolved an issue causing Arathi Bombs to not be carryable if a player was under the effect of an immunity.

Mists of Tirna Scithe Resolved an issue causing Acid Expulsion pools to be invisible.



Items

Newly created Timely Tourist’s gear that is at least at Veteran tier will now be eligible for the Catalyst.

WoW’s 20th Anniversary

Fixed an issue where players under level 30 could not enter Magisters’ Terrace for Timewalking.

Fixed a bug where the low-level version of “A Burning Path Through Time” did not have map markers to turn it in to Cupri in Shattrath.

Fixed an issue with the Sha of Anger where an enemy using Mind Control effects could cause you to cast long professions cooldowns such as Sharpen Your Knife or Green Thumb.

Blackrock Depths Developer’s note: With the upcoming raid reset, we are reducing enemy damage and health for Normal and Heroic difficulties. We’ve also made additional tuning changes to some of the more lethal bosses within the raid. All enemy health and damage reduced by 10% on Normal difficulty. All enemy health and damage reduced by 12% on Heroic difficulty. Lord Roccor Lord Roccor health reduced by 6% on Normal difficulty. Lord Roccor Health reduced by 12% on Heroic difficulty. Volcanic Upheaval damage reduced by 20% on Heroic difficulty. Lord Incendius Lord Incendius health reduced by 5% on Normal difficulty. Lord Incendius health reduced by 7% on Heroic difficulty. Firewall damage reduced by 20% on Normal and Heroic difficulty. Scorching Wind damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty. Ambassador Flamelash Unstable Portal damage reduced by 20% on Normal and Heroic difficulties. Cremate damage reduced by 11% on Heroic difficulty.



The 20th Anniversary celebrations are set to continue into 2025, drawing to a close in January.