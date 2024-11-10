Everything coming in WoW: Season of Discovery Phase 6 & key dates

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is about to enter Phase 6 and it’s set to feature some iconic events from the game’s history.

Those who played WoW before the release of The Burning Crusade expansion will already know The Gates of Ahn’Qiraj patch is still one of the most iconic periods in the MMO’s history.

Season of Discovery is set to deliver its take on that fabled time in this next phase, with a complete run-up to the opening of the gates themselves.

Though Phase 6 isn’t officially set to start until November 21, the changes begin before that. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s to come.

13 November: Scepter of the Shifting Sands questline opens.

Scepter of the Shifting Sands questline opens. 21 November: Ahn’Qiraj War Effort begins at 9 PM GMT globally.

Ahn’Qiraj War Effort begins at 9 PM GMT globally. 29 November: The War Effort ends.

The War Effort ends. 4 December: The war for the arrival of Anubisath and the Qiraji warriors begins.

The war for the arrival of Anubisath and the Qiraji warriors begins. 6 December: AQ gates open and the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj, Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj, and Nightmare Grove become available.

Season of Discovery Phase 6 activities and events explained

Scepter of the Shifting Sands quest

The Scepter of the Shifting Sands quests grants the opportunity for those who complete it to become the person that opens the gates on that realm. Those who do so will be rewarded with the Black Qiraji Resonating Crystal, used to summon the Black Qiraji Battle Tank.

Ahn’Qiraj War Effort

By supplying the war effort in either Orgrimmar or Ironforge Alliance Commendation Signets or Horde Commendation Signets. These can then be turned in to earn reputation with your chosen faction.

The war against Anubisath

After the conclusion of the War Effort, players can take on Anubisath and her Qiraji army directly. Lower-level characters will want to head to Thousand Needles or the Barrens, while higher-level players can confront the enemy at Silithus, Tanaris, and Feralas.

Doing so will allow players to earn gold, experience, and reputation with the Brood of Nozdormu. There is also a higher drop chance for rare gear and items from fallen enemies.

The opening of Ahn’Qiraj

After the war draws to a close 48 hours after it begins, the gates of Ahn’Qiraj will open thanks to players’ efforts in the questline. This will unlock access to the Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj (10+ player raid dungeon) and the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj (20+ player raid dungeon).

The Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj is set to reset twice each week, while the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj is on a once-per-week lockout. Additionally, the new Nightmare Grove instance will unlock at the same time, allowing players to confront Emeriss, Lethon, Taerrar, and Ysondre in the titular grove.

That’s all there is to know about Season of Discovery Phase 6. Make sure to start the Shifting Sands questline quickly if you want to be one of the lucky few to open the gates and claim the mount.