WoW Dragonriding abilities: How to unlock them & what they do in Dragonflight

A list of WoW Dragonriding abilities has been added in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion. Here, we’ll show you how to unlock them and what each of them does.

Activision Blizzard dropped the latest World of Warcraft expansion on November 28, releasing at different times across the world. It includes a new Evoker class, race, and many more features noted in the patch notes.

Dragonriding has certainly captured the imagination of many within the community, as they can now fly, earn new abilities, and do things they couldn’t in Shadowlands.

Let’s run through how you can unlock abilities while riding a dragon in Dragonflight, and what each of them does so you can target your efforts.

How to unlock WoW Dragonriding abilities in Dragonflight

Blizzard Looking to unlock new Dragonriding abilities in WoW Dragonflight? Here’s how to do just that.

WoW Dragonflight players will unlock Dragonriding abilities during the game’s campaign, at different locations in the four zones of the Dragon Isles map.

Load up World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion. Complete Ohn’ahran Plains: Winds of the Isles ability Complete Azure Span: Whirling Surge ability Complete Thaldraszus: Bronze Timelock ability That’s all three unlocked!

These three abilities are part of a wider list, including four starter abilities, as seen below.

All WoW Dragonriding abilities in Dragonflight

Blizzard Dragonriding abilities can provide the boost you are looking for.

The full list of WoW Dragonriding abilities in Dragonflight can be found below, including what they do:

Passive abilities

Dragonriding basics – Propel forward using the extended Dragon Isle Drake and gain more momentum when pointing down.

– Propel forward using the extended Dragon Isle Drake and gain more momentum when pointing down. Vigor – Regenerate your Vigor to spend on Dragonriding abilities. You can rack up one every 30 seconds on the ground.

– Regenerate your Vigor to spend on Dragonriding abilities. You can rack up one every 30 seconds on the ground. Lift Off – Double jump to launch and glide upwards when mounted.

– Double jump to launch and glide upwards when mounted. Surge Forward – 1.5-second cooldown on this ability, surging forward.

– 1.5-second cooldown on this ability, surging forward. Skyward Descent – Descend downwards with a 1.5-second cooldown.

– Descend downwards with a 1.5-second cooldown. Thrill of the Skies – Regenerate 1.5 Vigor every 30 seconds when riding at high speeds.

Dragonriding abilities: Unlockable

Winds of the Isles – Boost your speed in the direction of winds that you can detect.

– Boost your speed in the direction of winds that you can detect. Whirling Surge – Increase your speed by spiraling forward.

– Increase your speed by spiraling forward. Bronze Timelock – Mark a waypoint.

Best Dragonriding abilities

If you’re looking to increase your speed while riding the dragon, Winds of the Isles and Whirling Surge will help. If you want to get more Vigor, it would have to be Thrill of the Skies.

This list comprises both the starting and unlockable abilities available to WoW Dragonflight players.

