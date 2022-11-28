WoW Dragonflight Dracthyr Evoker guide: Key details, specializations & starting zone

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

The second phase of the pre expansion patch goes live on November 15.

WoW Dragonflight Dracthyr is the game’s newest race, and Evoker is their new and exclusive class. Let’s get into who the Dracthyr are, and how the Evoker class works.

Dracthyr is the first core race to be introduced to World of Warcraft since the Pandaren rolled into Azeroth roughly a decade ago.

Along with the new Dragon race comes their exclusive class, revealed in the patch notes – and the only class they are allowed to play as – called Evoker.

Let’s go through who the Dracthyr are, what their new starting zone is, and critical details about the Evoker class.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Dracthyr are real – and they’re spectacular.

WoW Dragonflight Dracthyr & Evoker key details

Evokers are race-bound class to Dracthyr and utilize tons of unique abilities of the Dragonflight.

As WoW’s newest hero class, akin to Demon Hunters and Death Knights, this means a few things:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dracthyr can be either Horde or Alliance.

Dracthyr Evokers always start at level 58 in their starting area called the Forbidden Reach.

Players must have a level 50 character on their account in order to make a Dracthyr character.

Players are limited to just one Dracthyr character in each realm.

Evokers can equip Staves, Fist Weapons, One-Handed Swords, One-Handed Axes and One-Handed Maces, and daggers as weapons.

Evokers can only wear Mail armor, and in dragon form, transmog armor will not be visible.

While rules have changed with other hero classes in WoW over time, it’s expected that throughout the lifespan of Dragonflight that players will continue to be limited to just one Dracthyr Evoker character on each realm.

WoW Dragonflight Evoker specializations

Evokers are able to branch into two different specializations: Devastation and Preservation. Evokers powerful abilities across all five Dragonflights including Red, Blue, Green, Black, and Bronze.

What are Devastation and Preservation?

Devastation is a ranged DPS spec that utilizes massively powerful spells from the Red Dragonflight and devastating magic from the Blue Dragonflight.

Preservation is a Healing spec that focuses on spells from the Green Dragonflight to grant massive heals to themselves and allies. They also use spells from the Bronze Dragonflight to tamper with time, heal allies in a snap, and even rewind their allies’ wounds.

Dracthyr starting zone in WoW Dragonflight

The starting zone for Dracthyr is the Forbidden Reach in the Dragon Isles. Before being able to explore the rest of the Isles, the starting zone area questline must be completed.

Article continues after ad

The Forbidden Reach storyline tells the tale of the Dracthyr, a race of soldiers crafted by Neltharion who had fallen into a slumber after the Dragon Isles lost their magic from the War of the Ancients.

Now, the Dracthyr have been unleashed and as you play through the brief campaign, you’ll slowly unlock all their abilities of both the Evoker class as well as the new and exciting racial abilities of the Dracthyr.