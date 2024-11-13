WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic confirmed with brand new Vanilla and Burning Crusade servers

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic is officially the next step for the game, as Blizzard confirmed its release in Summer 2025, alongside a brand new Vanilla WoW experience that will progress to The Burning Crusade.

The latter is being referred to by the developer as the “Classic Classic” experience, with servers set to go live next week on November 21, 2024.

Molten Core won’t unlock until a few weeks after launch, allowing players to take their time with the leveling experience.

Additionally, all server types will be available, including PvE, PvP, and, for the first time, Hardcore. This is designed to serve as a fresh start for all players, leveling the field and hopefully reducing some of the bloat the original is suffering from.

These new servers will have entirely fresh economies and come complete with some of the significant quality-of-life improvements that came later. This includes the Chronoboon Displacer to save World Buffs and the improved PvP Honor system.

Blizzard Entertainment

The Classic experience will last for six distinct phases, culminating in the Naxxramas raid. From there, they will progress to the Burning Crusade era, answering increasingly loud calls for a return to the beloved expansion.

Players haven’t been able to access the expansion since it progressed to Wrath of the Lich King in August 2022.

This news comes as part of wider announcements for the Warcraft franchise as a whole. Warcraft 1 & 2 have both been remastered and are available right away on the Battle.net store.

The previously mobile-only Warcraft Rumble is also on the way to PC, with the beta for that set to start in December.

Game Director Ion Hazzikostas also laid out the future for the modern version of World of Warcraft, including the next phases of the story as players hunt for Xal’atath.

Goblins are set to take center stage, with players able to align themselves with one of four Goblin cartels. This will unlock access to unique rewards and vehicles, all within the new Undermine location.

