WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding glyph locations: Walking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span & Thaldraszus

WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding is finally here, and with it comes the fastest way to traverse across the Dragon Isles. Here are all 48 Dragonriding glyph locations.

In the newest World of Warcraft expansion, players will be able to ride dragons with an all-new talent called Dragonriding.

Riding the flying beasts will be limited only to the four new zones of the Dragon Isles. In order to unlock all the special Dragonriding planets and special abilities, players will have to fly through all 48 Dragonriding glyphs, which are massive glowing rings scattered across the Isles.

Here are each of their locations in Activision Blizzard’s new expansion.

Blizzard WoW Dragonflight officially launches on November 28.

WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding glyph locations

When you fly through a glyph, you’ll unlock Dragon Glyph Embers which can be spent on Dragonriding talents.

Picking up the glyphs is key, as you’ll be able to traverse with ease across the Dragon Isles as you level up and eventually reach level 70.

The easiest way to pick up all the glyphs is to download an addon called TomTom and enter a macro that will fly you directly to each location.

Here are each of the locations for all four zones.

The Waking Shores

/way The Waking Shores 54.7 74.1 Ruby Life Pools

/way The Waking Shores 48.8 86.8 Rubyscale Outpost

/way The Waking Shores 73.2 20.2 Scalecracker Peak

/way The Waking Shores 74.1 57.3 Skytop Rostrum

/way The Waking Shores 75.1 56.7 Skytop Tower

/way The Waking Shores 74.8 37.3 Wingrest Embassy

/way The Waking Shores 41.0 72.0Obsidian Bulwark

/way The Waking Shores 22.0 51.6 Obsidian Throne

/way The Waking Shores 46.5 52.3 Overflowing Spring

/way The Waking Shores 57.7 55.2 Crumbling Life Archway

/way The Waking Shores 69.0 46.2 Dragonheart Outpost

/way The Waking Shores 58.3 78.7 Flashfrost Enclave

/way The Waking Shores 52.6 17.0 Life-Binder Observatory

Ohn’ahran Plains

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 57.1 80.1 Ohn’iri Springs

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 86.5 39.5 Rusza’thar Reach

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 44.5 65.0 Szar Skeleth

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 61.5 64.4 Windsong Rise

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 84.2 77.7 Dragonsprings Summit

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 29.9 61.2 Emerald Gardens

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 29.3 74.6 Eternal Kurgans

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 70.1 86.6 Forkriver Crossing

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 78.6 21.4 Mirewood Fen

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 47.2 72.3 Mirror of the Sky

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 30.7 36.1 Nokhudon Hold

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 58.0 31.1 Ohn’ahra Roost

The Azure Span

/way The Azure Span 56.7 16.1 Fallen Course

/way The Azure Span 60.7 70.2 Imbu

/way The Azure Span 67.6 29.1 Kalthraz Fortress

/way The Azure Spans 70.5 46.2 Lost Ruins

/way The Azure Span 68.6 60.3 Ruins of Karnthar

/way The Azure Span 72.4 39.4 Vakthros Range

/way The Azure Span 52.8 48.8 Zelthrak Outpost

/way The Azure Span 39.3 63.0 Azure Archive

/way The Azure Span 10.6 35.7 Brackenhide Hollow

/way The Azure Span 26.7 31.6 Creektooth Den

/way The Azure Span 56.7 16.1 Fallen Course

Thaldraszus

/way Thaldraszus 52.8 57.4 Gelikyr Overlook

/way Thaldraszus 55.6 72.3 Passage of Time

/way Thaldraszus 35.5 85.5 South Hold Gate

/way Thaldraszus 62.4 40.4 Algeth’ar Academy

/way Thaldraszus 49.6 40.2 Algeth’era

/way Thaldraszus 72.9 69.2 Thaldraszus Apex

/way Thaldraszus 61.5 56.6 Tyrhold

/way Valdrakken 58.4 38.1 Valdrakken

/way Thaldraszus 46.0 73.2 Stormshroud Peak

/way Thaldraszus 66.2 82.1 Temporal Conflux

/way Thaldraszus 72.4 51.8 Vault of the Incarnates

/way Thaldraszus 67.0 11.8 Veiled Ossuary

The WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding glyphs only need to be collected once on each account, so you won’t have to do these challenges on alt characters.