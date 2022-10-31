How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: Feldrake mount, Dragon Kite pet, more

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Here we’ll show you how to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops, as there are a handful of new awesome rewards including the Feldrake mount, the Dragon Kite pet, and more.

WoW Dragonflight’s official release is almost here, and to celebrate the build-up towards the launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment is giving fans who watch Twitch streams of the game extra goodies.

In order to obtain these highly sought-after Twitch drops, WoW players will have to link their Twitch and Battle.net accounts and watch at certain times.

In total, there are four different items exclusive to the Twitch drops ahead of Dragonflight’s launch. Here’s how to get them all.

Blizzard Entertainment Dragonflight releases on November 28.

How to link Battle.net and Twitch account

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to connect your Twitch account with your Battle.net account so you can claim your free rewards:

Open your connections in your Battle.net account Scroll down to the Twitch category, and click ‘+ Connect‘ Click Authorize, then confirm the connection

Once that is done, your Twitch and Battle.net accounts will be linked. Note that after you link a Twitch account, you cannot switch the linked account for seven days after.

How How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops

Here are all four of the Twitch drops for Dragonflight, including how to obtain them, what the reward is, and when to watch.

Twitch drop #1

Watch at least four hours of WoW Dragonflight content while this Twitch drop is active to earn the Dragon Kite pet.

Start Time: November 15th, 10:00 a.m. PST

End Time: November 17th, 11:59 p.m. PST

Twitch drop #2

Watch at least four hours of WoW Dragonflight content while this Twitch drop is active to earn the Feldrake mount.

Start Time: November 28th, 10:00 a.m. PST

End Time: November 30th, 11:59 p.m. PST

Twitch drop #3

Watch at least two hours of WoW Dragonflight content from select World of Warcraft channels while this Twitch drop is active to earn the Perpetual Purple Firework toy.

Start Time: December 13th, 10:00 a.m. PST

End Time: December 28th, 11:59 p.m. PST

Twitch drop #4

Support your favorite WoW creators by gifting an eligible creator’s channel two Twitch subscriptions. Doing so will award you the Ichabod harvest golem pet.

Start Time: November 28 at 10:00 a.m. PST

End Time: December 12 at 11:59 p.m. PST

So, mark your calendars and make sure you’ve linked up your Battle.net and Twitch accounts so you can start claiming those free rewards.