After 20 years, WoW players are finally getting housing in the next expansion

World of Warcraft is finally getting one of its most requested features, twenty years since its original release, as player housing arrives in the beloved MMO with the next expansion.

The War Within is just the first part in a series known as The Worldsoul Saga. After Blizzard took the unprecedented step of naming all three expansions that comprise it in one go, speculation quickly turned to what the next would look like.

Known as Midnight, the community knows very little about what it will look like, but they can now look forward to the long-awaited implementation of player housing.

At the end of the 30th Anniversary Warcraft Direct livestream, Blizzard debuted a short trailer featuring an adventurer returning from the wilds of Azeroth to a warm fire. Adorning the walls of various signs of conquest and iconic enemies from WoW’s lore.

Though there was little clarity on exactly what the system would look like or how it would be implemented, the trailer does at the very least, suggest the ability to decorate relatively freely.

That news came as part of a pretty spectacular night for Warcraft fans more generally, whether they play the main MMO or any of the other games rooted in the franchise.

WoW Classic’s next steps were confirmed, as Mists of Pandaria is set for release in the Summer of 2025. Additionally, the Classic dev team confirmed brand new, refreshed servers will roll out on November 21, 2024.

These servers are designed to be a fresh start for those who want it, and an opportunity to join the fun for those who feel they may have missed the boat. They come complete with updated quality-of-life features and, for the first time ever, official Hardcore servers launching alongside PvE and PvP.

There was also the exciting confirmation that those servers would also progress to The Burning Crusade, answering considerable fan calls to make that era playable for the community once again.

Lastly, Warcraft 1 & 2 have been remastered and are available for purchase on the Battle.net store right now. The latter comes complete with full multiplayer functionality and all of the original custom maps should function as originally intended.