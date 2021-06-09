WoW Classic Servers: population, how to swap, more - Dexerto

While WoW Classic represents the millennial era of World of Warcraft, it remains ever popular. Here are all of the WoW Classic server populations for this month.
While thousands of players chose to pick up their mouse and keyboard and plunge into the title’s latest Retail expansion, WoW Shadowlands, there are still millions of OG Warcraft fans traversing the plains of the WoW Classic universe.
With the rerelease of the iconic Burning Crusade expansion, new fans are flocking to WoW Classic every day to try and work out what all of the hype is about.
Clearly, this has had an impact on the title’s server numbers (dubbed ‘realms’ in-game.) So, without further ado, let’s delve into the WoW Classic server populations for this month.
What are realms in WoW Classic?
When you first launch into WoW, you’re likely more interested in getting your character battle-ready than checking which server (or realm) you’re on.
The realm that you’re currently in is displayed in the top right-hand side of the main screen. You’ll see your list of characters, and just above it will be your realm.
Can you change realm in WoW Classic?
Say you’ve just hopped into WoW, then realized that your friends are on a different realm from yourself. Of course, you don’t want to lose everything you’ve worked for, but changing server is a double-edged sword for many.
To change the server you’ll need to purchase a Character Transfer from the Battle.net shop for £19/$25. Note that you cannot transport your Classic character into Retail WoW.
To get a Character Transfer, you’ll need to follow these steps:
- Log into WoW Classic and stay on the main character menu.
- Select the ‘Shop’ button in the bottom left corner.
- Select ‘Services,’ then ‘Character Transfer.’
- Choose which character you want to transport, and your current realm.
- Tick the ‘transfer realm‘ box.
- From here, choose your new realm from the right-hand dropdown menu.
- Click ‘continue.’
For all of the specifics you need, Blizzard’s terms and conditions are here.
WoW Classic server populations (June)
For all of the current WoW Classic server populations, see the table below. Please note, however, that this is only for EU and US.
|Server
|Region
|Alliance
|Horde
|Total
|Amnennar
|EU French
|1,171
|1,277
|2,448
|Anathema
|US West
|132
|252
|384
|Arcanite Reaper
|US West
|32
|0
|32
|Arugal
|US Oceanic
|2,100
|2,307
|4,407
|Ashbringer
|EU
|1,404
|1,336
|2,740
|Ashkandi
|US East
|1,199
|676
|1,875
|Atiesh
|US West
|3,237
|733
|3,970
|Auberdine
|EU French
|2,419
|1,210
|3,629
|Azuresong
|US West
|1,083
|531
|1,614
|Benediction
|US East
|2,758
|2,262
|5,020
|Bigglesworth
|US West
|1,607
|1,858
|3,333
|Blaumeux
|US West
|653
|1,293
|1,946
|Bloodfang
|EU English
|1,492
|422
|1,914
|Bloodsail Buccaneers
|US East
|1,106
|284
|1,390
|Celebras
|EU German
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deviate Delight
|US East
|531
|282
|813
|Dragon’s Call
|EU German
|1,087
|1,204
|2,291
|Dragonfang
|EU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dreadmist
|EU English
|750
|1,238
|1,988
|Earthfury
|US East
|1,641
|1,692
|3,333
|Earthshaker
|EU English
|2,923
|1,410
|4,333
|Everlook
|EU German
|3,762
|1,186
|4,948
|Faerlina
|US East
|3,293
|2,581
|5,874
|Fairbanks
|US West
|1,712
|2,513
|4,225
|Felstriker
|US Oceanic
|168
|0
|168
|Finkle
|EU French
|892
|1,182
|2,074
|Firemaw
|EU English
|2,528
|2,301
|4,829
|Flamelash
|EU English
|75
|243
|319
|Gandling
|EU English
|692
|1,539
|2,336
|Gehennas
|EU English
|3,135
|3,571
|6,706
|Golemagg
|EU English
|1,473
|1,836
|3,309
|Grobbulus
|US West
|2,883
|1,916
|4,799
|Heartseeker
|US East
|1,734
|0
|1,734
|Heartstriker
|EU German
|1,937
|0
|1,937
|Herod
|US West
|1,636
|3,293
|4,929
|Hydraxian Waterlords
|EU English
|923
|317
|1,274
|Incendius
|US East
|1,223
|0
|1,233
|Judgement
|EU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Kirtonos
|US East
|179
|1,149
|1,328
|Kromcrush
|US East
|892
|1,787
|2,679
|Kurinnax
|US West
|572
|955
|1,527
|Lakeshire
|EU German
|1,971
|762
|2,733
|Loatheb
|US Latin
|326
|157
|483
|Lucifron
|EU German
|0
|2,070
|2,070
|Mandokir
|EU
|649
|625
|1,274
|Mankrik
|US West
|1,246
|3,537
|4,783
|Mirage Raceway
|EU English
|3,185
|1,273
|4,458
|Mograine
|EU English
|1,870
|2,339
|4,200
|Myzrael
|US West
|1,515
|653
|2,168
|Nethergarde Keep
|EU English
|2,285
|740
|3,025
|Netherwind
|US East
|2,296
|1,292
|3,588
|Noggenfogger
|EU English
|1,111
|1,872
|2,983
|Old Blanchy
|US East
|912
|649
|1,561
|Pagle
|US West
|4,966
|42
|5,008
|Patchwerk
|EU German
|1,184
|1,708
|2,892
|Pyrewood Village
|EU English
|4,314
|1,126
|5,440
|Rattlegore
|US West
|919
|1,074
|1,993
|Razorfen
|EU French
|1,884
|1,202
|3,086
|Razorgore
|EU English
|1,765
|1,904
|3,669
|Remulos
|US Oceanic
|1,531
|341
|1,872
|Shazzrah
|EUEnglish
|1,295
|2,034
|3,329
|Skeram
|US East
|75
|2,032
|2,107
|Skullflame
|EU English
|548
|534
|1,082
|Smolderweb
|US West
|577
|688
|1,265
|Stalagg
|US East
|0
|681
|681
|Stonespine
|EU English
|0
|891
|891
|Sulfuras
|US East
|1,917
|2,742
|4,659
|Sulfuron
|EU French
|1,730
|2,167
|3,897
|Ten Storms
|EU English
|0
|373
|373
|Thunderfury
|US West
|1,683
|1,274
|2,957
|Transcendence
|EU German
|1,194
|1,142
|2,336
|Venoxis
|EU German
|2,203
|2,908
|5,111
|Westfall
|US East
|3,030
|354
|3,384
|Whitemane
|US West
|3,393
|3,213
|6,606
|Windseeker
|US East
|1,255
|711
|1,966
|Yojamba
|US Oceanic
|1,411
|1,850
|3,261
|Zandalar Tribe
|EU English
|1,800
|984
|2,784
This information was obtained via IronForge.
So that’s everything you need to know about realms in WoW! Make sure you check out all of the servers available to you before making your final choice.
If you’re new to the world of WoW Classic or are a little rusty, here are all of our guides to help you explore the Burning Crusade!
