 WoW Classic Servers: population, how to swap, more - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

WoW Classic server populations in 2021 (June)

Published: 9/Jun/2021 16:29

by Lauren Bergin
WoW Classic Sever Populations
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

World of Warcraft Classic

While WoW Classic represents the millennial era of World of Warcraft, it remains ever popular. Here are all of the WoW Classic server populations for this month. 

While thousands of players chose to pick up their mouse and keyboard and plunge into the title’s latest Retail expansion, WoW Shadowlands, there are still millions of OG Warcraft fans traversing the plains of the WoW Classic universe.

With the rerelease of the iconic Burning Crusade expansion, new fans are flocking to WoW Classic every day to try and work out what all of the hype is about.

Clearly, this has had an impact on the title’s server numbers (dubbed ‘realms’ in-game.) So, without further ado, let’s delve into the WoW Classic server populations for this month.

Advertisement

Contents

WoW Burning Crusade Classic Draenei
Blizzard Entertainment
The Burning Crusade expansion introduces the iconic Draenei into the WoW fray.

What are realms in WoW Classic?

When you first launch into WoW, you’re likely more interested in getting your character battle-ready than checking which server (or realm) you’re on.

The realm that you’re currently in is displayed in the top right-hand side of the main screen. You’ll see your list of characters, and just above it will be your realm.

Can you change realm in WoW Classic?

Say you’ve just hopped into WoW, then realized that your friends are on a different realm from yourself. Of course, you don’t want to lose everything you’ve worked for, but changing server is a double-edged sword for many.

To change the server you’ll need to purchase a Character Transfer from the Battle.net shop for £19/$25. Note that you cannot transport your Classic character into Retail WoW.

Advertisement

To get a Character Transfer, you’ll need to follow these steps:

  1. Log into WoW Classic and stay on the main character menu.
  2. Select the ‘Shop’ button in the bottom left corner.
  3. Select ‘Services,’ then ‘Character Transfer.’
  4. Choose which character you want to transport, and your current realm.
  5. Tick the ‘transfer realm‘ box.
  6. From here, choose your new realm from the right-hand dropdown menu.
  7. Click ‘continue.’

For all of the specifics you need, Blizzard’s terms and conditions are here.

WoW Classic Server
Blizzard Entertainment
Changing server can be a pretty complex task.

WoW Classic server populations (June)

For all of the current WoW Classic server populations, see the table below. Please note, however, that this is only for EU and US.

Server Region Alliance Horde Total
Amnennar EU French 1,171 1,277 2,448
Anathema US West 132 252 384
Arcanite Reaper US West 32 0 32
Arugal US Oceanic 2,100 2,307 4,407
Ashbringer EU 1,404 1,336 2,740
Ashkandi US East 1,199 676 1,875
Atiesh US West 3,237 733 3,970
Auberdine EU French 2,419 1,210 3,629
Azuresong US West 1,083 531 1,614
Benediction US East 2,758 2,262 5,020
Bigglesworth US West 1,607 1,858 3,333
Blaumeux US West 653 1,293 1,946
Bloodfang EU English 1,492 422 1,914
Bloodsail Buccaneers US East 1,106 284 1,390
Celebras EU German N/A N/A N/A
Deviate Delight US East 531 282 813
Dragon’s Call EU German 1,087 1,204 2,291
Dragonfang EU N/A N/A N/A
Dreadmist EU English 750 1,238 1,988
Earthfury US East 1,641 1,692 3,333
Earthshaker EU English 2,923 1,410 4,333
Everlook EU German 3,762 1,186 4,948
Faerlina US East 3,293 2,581 5,874
Fairbanks US West 1,712 2,513 4,225
Felstriker US Oceanic 168 0 168
Finkle EU French 892 1,182 2,074
Firemaw EU English 2,528 2,301 4,829
Flamelash EU English 75 243 319
Gandling EU English 692 1,539 2,336
Gehennas EU English 3,135 3,571 6,706
Golemagg EU English 1,473 1,836 3,309
Grobbulus US West 2,883 1,916 4,799
Heartseeker US East 1,734 0 1,734
Heartstriker EU German 1,937 0 1,937
Herod US West 1,636 3,293 4,929
Hydraxian Waterlords EU English 923 317 1,274
Incendius US East 1,223 0 1,233
Judgement EU N/A N/A N/A
Kirtonos US East 179 1,149 1,328
Kromcrush US East 892 1,787 2,679
Kurinnax US West 572 955 1,527
Lakeshire EU German 1,971 762 2,733
Loatheb US Latin 326 157 483
Lucifron EU German 0 2,070 2,070
Mandokir EU 649 625 1,274
Mankrik US West 1,246 3,537 4,783
Mirage Raceway EU English 3,185 1,273 4,458
Mograine EU English 1,870 2,339 4,200
Myzrael US West 1,515 653 2,168
Nethergarde Keep EU English 2,285 740 3,025
Netherwind US East 2,296 1,292 3,588
Noggenfogger EU English 1,111 1,872 2,983
Old Blanchy US East 912 649 1,561
Pagle US West 4,966 42 5,008
Patchwerk EU German 1,184 1,708 2,892
Pyrewood Village EU English 4,314 1,126 5,440
Rattlegore US West 919 1,074 1,993
Razorfen EU French 1,884 1,202 3,086
Razorgore EU English 1,765 1,904 3,669
Remulos US Oceanic 1,531 341 1,872
Shazzrah EUEnglish 1,295 2,034 3,329
Skeram US East 75 2,032 2,107
Skullflame EU English 548 534 1,082
Smolderweb US West 577 688 1,265
Stalagg US East 0 681 681
Stonespine EU English 0 891 891
Sulfuras US East 1,917 2,742 4,659
Sulfuron EU French 1,730 2,167 3,897
Ten Storms EU English 0 373 373
Thunderfury US West 1,683 1,274 2,957
Transcendence EU German 1,194 1,142 2,336
Venoxis EU German 2,203 2,908 5,111
Westfall US East 3,030 354 3,384
Whitemane US West 3,393 3,213 6,606
Windseeker US East 1,255 711 1,966
Yojamba US Oceanic 1,411 1,850 3,261
Zandalar Tribe EU English 1,800 984 2,784

This information was obtained via IronForge.

So that’s everything you need to know about realms in WoW! Make sure you check out all of the servers available to you before making your final choice.

If you’re new to the world of WoW Classic or are a little rusty, here are all of our guides to help you explore the Burning Crusade!

Advertisement

5 best WoW addons, ranked | How to install addons in WoW Burning Crusade Classic | Best fishing spots in WoW Classic | Best healer classes for Classic dungeons and raids |  Top tank classes for Classic dungeons and raids | How to find each faction’s Auction House | How to Layer Hop

Advertisement
Advertisement