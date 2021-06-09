WoW Classic Servers: population, how to swap, more - Dexerto

While WoW Classic represents the millennial era of World of Warcraft, it remains ever popular. Here are all of the WoW Classic server populations for this month.

While thousands of players chose to pick up their mouse and keyboard and plunge into the title’s latest Retail expansion, WoW Shadowlands, there are still millions of OG Warcraft fans traversing the plains of the WoW Classic universe.

With the rerelease of the iconic Burning Crusade expansion, new fans are flocking to WoW Classic every day to try and work out what all of the hype is about.

Clearly, this has had an impact on the title’s server numbers (dubbed ‘realms’ in-game.) So, without further ado, let’s delve into the WoW Classic server populations for this month.

Advertisement

Contents

What are realms in WoW Classic?

When you first launch into WoW, you’re likely more interested in getting your character battle-ready than checking which server (or realm) you’re on.

Read More: How to get the Power Infused Mushroom in WoW Burning Crusade Classic

The realm that you’re currently in is displayed in the top right-hand side of the main screen. You’ll see your list of characters, and just above it will be your realm.

Can you change realm in WoW Classic?

Say you’ve just hopped into WoW, then realized that your friends are on a different realm from yourself. Of course, you don’t want to lose everything you’ve worked for, but changing server is a double-edged sword for many.

To change the server you’ll need to purchase a Character Transfer from the Battle.net shop for £19/$25. Note that you cannot transport your Classic character into Retail WoW.

Advertisement

To get a Character Transfer, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Log into WoW Classic and stay on the main character menu. Select the ‘Shop’ button in the bottom left corner. Select ‘Services,’ then ‘Character Transfer.’ Choose which character you want to transport, and your current realm. Tick the ‘transfer realm‘ box. From here, choose your new realm from the right-hand dropdown menu. Click ‘continue.’

For all of the specifics you need, Blizzard’s terms and conditions are here.

WoW Classic server populations (June)

For all of the current WoW Classic server populations, see the table below. Please note, however, that this is only for EU and US.

Server Region Alliance Horde Total Amnennar EU French 1,171 1,277 2,448 Anathema US West 132 252 384 Arcanite Reaper US West 32 0 32 Arugal US Oceanic 2,100 2,307 4,407 Ashbringer EU 1,404 1,336 2,740 Ashkandi US East 1,199 676 1,875 Atiesh US West 3,237 733 3,970 Auberdine EU French 2,419 1,210 3,629 Azuresong US West 1,083 531 1,614 Benediction US East 2,758 2,262 5,020 Bigglesworth US West 1,607 1,858 3,333 Blaumeux US West 653 1,293 1,946 Bloodfang EU English 1,492 422 1,914 Bloodsail Buccaneers US East 1,106 284 1,390 Celebras EU German N/A N/A N/A Deviate Delight US East 531 282 813 Dragon’s Call EU German 1,087 1,204 2,291 Dragonfang EU N/A N/A N/A Dreadmist EU English 750 1,238 1,988 Earthfury US East 1,641 1,692 3,333 Earthshaker EU English 2,923 1,410 4,333 Everlook EU German 3,762 1,186 4,948 Faerlina US East 3,293 2,581 5,874 Fairbanks US West 1,712 2,513 4,225 Felstriker US Oceanic 168 0 168 Finkle EU French 892 1,182 2,074 Firemaw EU English 2,528 2,301 4,829 Flamelash EU English 75 243 319 Gandling EU English 692 1,539 2,336 Gehennas EU English 3,135 3,571 6,706 Golemagg EU English 1,473 1,836 3,309 Grobbulus US West 2,883 1,916 4,799 Heartseeker US East 1,734 0 1,734 Heartstriker EU German 1,937 0 1,937 Herod US West 1,636 3,293 4,929 Hydraxian Waterlords EU English 923 317 1,274 Incendius US East 1,223 0 1,233 Judgement EU N/A N/A N/A Kirtonos US East 179 1,149 1,328 Kromcrush US East 892 1,787 2,679 Kurinnax US West 572 955 1,527 Lakeshire EU German 1,971 762 2,733 Loatheb US Latin 326 157 483 Lucifron EU German 0 2,070 2,070 Mandokir EU 649 625 1,274 Mankrik US West 1,246 3,537 4,783 Mirage Raceway EU English 3,185 1,273 4,458 Mograine EU English 1,870 2,339 4,200 Myzrael US West 1,515 653 2,168 Nethergarde Keep EU English 2,285 740 3,025 Netherwind US East 2,296 1,292 3,588 Noggenfogger EU English 1,111 1,872 2,983 Old Blanchy US East 912 649 1,561 Pagle US West 4,966 42 5,008 Patchwerk EU German 1,184 1,708 2,892 Pyrewood Village EU English 4,314 1,126 5,440 Rattlegore US West 919 1,074 1,993 Razorfen EU French 1,884 1,202 3,086 Razorgore EU English 1,765 1,904 3,669 Remulos US Oceanic 1,531 341 1,872 Shazzrah EUEnglish 1,295 2,034 3,329 Skeram US East 75 2,032 2,107 Skullflame EU English 548 534 1,082 Smolderweb US West 577 688 1,265 Stalagg US East 0 681 681 Stonespine EU English 0 891 891 Sulfuras US East 1,917 2,742 4,659 Sulfuron EU French 1,730 2,167 3,897 Ten Storms EU English 0 373 373 Thunderfury US West 1,683 1,274 2,957 Transcendence EU German 1,194 1,142 2,336 Venoxis EU German 2,203 2,908 5,111 Westfall US East 3,030 354 3,384 Whitemane US West 3,393 3,213 6,606 Windseeker US East 1,255 711 1,966 Yojamba US Oceanic 1,411 1,850 3,261 Zandalar Tribe EU English 1,800 984 2,784

This information was obtained via IronForge.

So that’s everything you need to know about realms in WoW! Make sure you check out all of the servers available to you before making your final choice.

If you’re new to the world of WoW Classic or are a little rusty, here are all of our guides to help you explore the Burning Crusade!

Advertisement

5 best WoW addons, ranked | How to install addons in WoW Burning Crusade Classic | Best fishing spots in WoW Classic | Best healer classes for Classic dungeons and raids | Top tank classes for Classic dungeons and raids | How to find each faction’s Auction House | How to Layer Hop