Asmongold reveals one big change WoW Dragonflight must make before launch

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch star Asmongold claimed that WoW Dragonflight should alter the expansion’s planned Group Loot system in favor of Master Loot ahead of its long-awaited release.

WoW Dragonflight finally has a release date and is planned to hit live servers on November 28.

Along with the release date also came some news about the expansion’s new raid, and how the looting system will work at launch.

Star broadcaster Asmongold took to Twitch to hit out at the loot system and how it misses the mark entirely for dedicated WoW players.

Asmongold blasts WoW Dragonflight’s Group Loot system

Blizzard revealed the expansion release date and content schedule on September 29. Asmon reacted to the news live on his Twitch channel and blasted the developer’s decision to kick off the expansion with Group Loot only for the new Vault of the Incarnates raid.

Group Loot allows players to roll for items dropped in the instance from the options of Need, Greed, or Disenchant. Asmongold explained why Master Loot, the system which allows one player to give out the drops on their own accord, would be much better.

“I think you should allow groups to make a decision on what they want to do. I think you should have Group Loot, Master Loot, and Personal Loot. It’s better for the game to let more people have options.”

He continued, “Stop balancing for ‘poop-sockers’, stop designing the game in a way that if they complete the game they’ll quit. That’s just not true.”

The OTK-streamer went on to give an example that WoW doesn’t get boring after fully gearing out your character. He explained that he had had eight different level 80 characters that he played “all the time” during Wrath of the Lich King so he could play “all the time.”

While Asmongold will still be playing the expansion at launch, it certainly may hold his attention longer if they make some changes to the looting system.