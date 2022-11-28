How to get more Vigor in WoW Dragonflight: Fly longer while Dragonriding

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

WoW Dragonflight’s Vigor resource is new for Dragonriding and if you would like to fly for longer, you’re going to need to know how to get more Vigor. Here, we have some tips to do just that.

Activision Blizzard rolled out the latest expansion on November 28, with the first raid – Vault of the Incarnates – dropping in December.

While members of the community wait for that to happen, the developers have ensured there’s a bunch of new content to sink their teeth into – from the new Evoker class to learning how to fly.

So, for those looking to take to the skies, you’re going to need to know how to get more Vigor, as well as understand how it regenerates.

What is Vigor in World of Warcraft?

WoW Dragonflight players will notice Vigor has been added to the game and it is a new resource. It can be unlocked through the campaign and be spent on Dragonriding abilities.

You will have three Vigor at the start of Dragonflight and it recharges when your dragon is grounded.

How to get more Vigor in WoW Dragonflight

Blizzard Getting more Vigor in WoW Dragonflight will be easier if you use these simple tricks.

If you’re looking to increase your resource total in World of Warcraft, there are a few tricks to do so – using Talents and abilities.

These include the following:

Dragonriding Talents: Maxxing out your Dragonriding Talents will give you six slots of Vigor and rapidly regenerate Vigor in the future.

Maxxing out your Dragonriding Talents will give you six slots of Vigor and rapidly regenerate Vigor in the future. Thrill of the Skies: This Dragonriding ability regenerates Vigor when flying at high speeds, with +1 every 15 seconds at high speeds.

Dragonriding Talents allow players to stay in the air for longer periods of time. If you haven’t taken to the skies just yet in the Dragon Isles, check out our guide on how to fly.

How to unlock Dragonriding talents

You can unlock Dragonriding talents in WoW Dragonflight by collecting all the Dragon glyphs across the map. These can be found in our location guide.

How does Vigor recharge?

Aside from the Talent and ability above, you can also regenerate Vigor using this standard procedure:

Vigor: The standard Vigor ability, and regeneration process, will give you +1 Vigor for every 30 seconds your dragon is grounded.

For more World of Warcraft guides, stick with Dexerto’s news page during Dragonflight.

