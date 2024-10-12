WoW 20th Anniversary complete guide: Activities, rewards & more

World of Warcraft is about to reach 20 years as a live-service game, with much of that time as the most popular MMO in the world. To mark the occasion, the developer is rolling out a ton of exciting content for players to sink their teeth into.



The Warcraft franchise as a whole will celebrate its 30th anniversary alongside WoW’s 20th. From October 23, players will be able to log into the game to participate in a wide-reaching event, with plenty to do across the game’s original continents.

As is to be expected for a WoW event, there will be a new currency to earn and rewards to buy, all of which will be going away forever when the event ends on January 7, 2025.

There’s a lot to go over, so here’s our complete guide to the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration.

WoW 20th Anniversary activities

When the event launches, players of Level 10 and above will receive the quest, “Another Timely Invitation,” directing them towards the Caverns of Time to begin the celebration. From there, you will get a series of one-time quests that center on the Anniversary event’s unique activities.

Blackrock Depths Raid

Blackrock Depths will serve as one of the marquee events for players to conquer. This raid instance will feature eight boss encounters and should provide a significant challenge, with Normal and Heroic difficulties available for premade groups, as well as the opportunity to use Raid Finder.

Classic Timewalking

In a nice bit of crossover between the Classic Era and Retail versions of WoW, players of the latter can complete Timewalking runs set in the game’s original dungeons. Zul’Farrak, Deadmines, both Dire Maul wings and Stratholme all feature, with entirely new rewards on offer for full runs.

World Bosses

Several iconic World Bosses from the game’s past are returning, this time at the site of the celebrations in Tanaris. The Sha of Anger, Archavon the Stonewatcher, Azuregos, Doomwalker, the Dragons of Nightmare and Lord Kazzak all feature here, with additional rewards for defeating them.

Codex of Chromie

The Codex of Chromie is a new scenario where creatures of the past have made their way to the present. It’s the player’s job to head to Silithus and send them back in this instanced activity for 10-20 players. The only pre-requisite is that players have reached Level 15 before joining.

Guest Relations mystery

In one of the more unique activities in the 20th Anniversary, players can complete a weekly quest to assist Alyx in organizing guests. This will serve as an ongoing mystery that will reward players who check back in and complete the quest each week.

Korrak’s Revenge Battleground

For the PvP-minded among you, there will be a returning battleground in the form of Korrak’s Revenge. Essentially functioning as Alterac Valley Classic, there will be unique rewards on offer for dedicated players, including two faction-locked mounts for those who complete the associated quest.

WoW 20th Anniversary rewards and collectibles

The headline reward available to players is the return of the iconic Tier 2 armor sets. These have been updated for WoW in 2024, with high-fidelity textures for any potential transmogs. These can be bought using Bronze Celebration Tokens, earned by participating in any of the event’s activities.

After earning the first set, subsequent sets will be available at a reduced cost, to allow players to earn everything before the event’s end (if they put the time in). Classes that didn’t exist at the time will also have sets to earn, so don’t worry if you are a Demon Hunter, Monk or Evoker.

Staff who stay at Blizzard for a certain period of time receive unique rewards for their service. Players are getting a window into that here, with several rewards, including the Coldflame Tempest mount and in-game appearances based on the sword, shield and crown given to employees.

There are also other returning Anniversary rewards to purchase with the Bronze currency, all available from Storekeeper Reginald in the Celebration Pavillion. The rewards revealed thus far are as follows:

Core Hound Chain : Teaches the Core Hound mount.

: Teaches the Core Hound mount. Obsidian Worldbreaker: Teaches the Obsidian Worldbreaker Mount.

Teaches the Obsidian Worldbreaker Mount. Lil’Nefarian : Teaches the Lil’ Nefarian pet.

: Teaches the Lil’ Nefarian pet. Molten Corgi : Teaches the Molten Corgi pet.

: Teaches the Molten Corgi pet. Onyxian Whelpling : Teaches the Onyxian Whelpling pet.

: Teaches the Onyxian Whelpling pet. Hatespark the Tiny : Teaches the Hatespark the Tiny pet.

: Teaches the Hatespark the Tiny pet. Baby Blizzard Bear: Teaches the Baby Blizzard Bear pet.

That’s all there is to know about the 20th Anniversary event. As more is revealed, this guide will be continually updated to reflect new offerings. Make sure to also check out our guide on how to obtain one of the most powerful Trinkets in the game right now.