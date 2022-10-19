WoW Dragonflight pre-expansion patch notes: New dungeon & race, Primal Storms, more

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

WoW Dragonflight’s two-phase pre-expansion patch is on the horizon and players can look forward to taking on Primal Storms, delving into the Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon, and even creating a Dracthyr. Check out the patch notes below.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is scheduled to arrive on November 28 and the community is gearing up for the expansion as we speak.

As always, Blizzard has plenty of new content for players to get stuck into ahead of the major update in the form of the pre-expansion patch.

While this is just a taster ahead of Dragonflight’s full launch, the devs are certainly not holding back this time with the pre-expansion patch being split up into two separate phases.

Both phases will introduce a set of exciting features with the second even including the Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon, the Dracthyr race, and the new Forbidden Reach zone.

Blizzard Entertainment The first phase of the Dragonflight pre-expansion patch arrives on October 25.

WoW Dragonflight pre-expansion patch notes

WoW Dragonflight Phase One: October 26

The first phase of the WoW Dragonflight pre-expansion patch will kick off on October 26 and includes a lot of quality-of-life features as well as access to the talent system revamp:

Talent System Revamp: Dragonflight contains major updates to World of Warcraft classes, centering on the re-introduction of talent trees. The new talent system empowers players to make creative and meaningful talent choices without compromising their effectiveness—and most importantly, it gives them meaningful options at every level. Players will be able to explore and set their new class talent trees, including the ability to save different loadouts.

Heads-up Display User Interface (HUD UI) Changes: Players will experience an updated User Interface (UI) and Heads-Up Display (HUD), allowing customization of the base UI and providing a modernized appearance to the layout and view while maintaining the original design’s charm and personality.

A variety of new features that will include “press and hold” spellcasting, interact keys, gamepad support, and more. Rated Solo Shuffle: First introduced as a PvP Brawl, players can now earn or lose rating with the introduction of Rated Solo Shuffle. Players will be able to earn seasonal rewards and achievements, credit toward Vicious Mounts, weekly great vault progress, and Conquest similar to Rated Battlegrounds and Arenas. Cross-faction play will also be enabled. Dragonflight-specific ratings and rewards will become available with the start of Dragonflight Season 1.

New Class and Race Combinations: The rogue, priest, and mage classes will become available to all races to create and play.

Blizzard Entertainment The second phase of the Dragonflight pre-expansion patch goes live on November 15.

WoW Dragonflight Phase Two: November 16

The second phase of the Dragonflight pre-expansion patch contains most of the significant content, adding a new dungeon, race, and zone for players to check out:

New Race/Class: Dracthyr Evoker Available to play: Players will menace their foes and empower their allies as the new Dracthyr Evoker, World of Warcraft’s first-ever race and class combination. Able to switch between a humanoid visage and a fearsome draconic form, the Dracthyr are highly mobile, and their unique Evoker class can specialize in ranged damage-dealing or in aiding their allies as a healer by harnessing the mystical gifts of dragonkind.

Players will menace their foes and empower their allies as the new Dracthyr Evoker, World of Warcraft’s first-ever race and class combination. New Zone: The Forbidden Reach: Play through the starting zone for WoW’s newest hero class, the Dracthyr Evoker

Play through the starting zone for WoW’s newest hero class, the Dracthyr Evoker New Dungeon: Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr: Located in the Badlands within the Eastern Kingdoms, players will venture into Uldaman to lay claim to a legacy of knowledge left behind by the Titans. This ancient titan facility is where, long ago, allies of the heroic Keeper Tyr hid the Discs of Norgannon.

Located in the Badlands within the Eastern Kingdoms, players will venture into Uldaman to lay claim to a legacy of knowledge left behind by the Titans. This ancient titan facility is where, long ago, allies of the heroic Keeper Tyr hid the Discs of Norgannon. In-Game Events: Primal Storms: Ward off attacks from the Primalists with new quests and world events, setting the stage for Dragonflight’s launch.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about WoW Dragonflight’s pre-expansion patch and what new content is coming in both phases.

The new expansion is just around the corner, so make sure you’re prepared for the major update as you don’t want to miss the day-one excitement.