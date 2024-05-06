VCT Masters Shanghai: Schedule, teams & more

VCT Masters Shanghai is almost upon us as teams are still qualifying for the international Valorant tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the Valorant tournament from the Masters game days, schedule, teams participating, approved co-streamers, and more.

The second Masters event of the 2024 Valorant esports season takes place in Shanghai, China starting in late May. Twelve teams will qualify for the event from the four VCT International Leagues – VCT Americas, EMEA, China, and Pacific.

This will be the first VCT Masters event in China and the first event in 2024 to feature 12 teams. VCT Masters Shanghai is expected to bring in thousands of Chinese Valorant fans who have yet to see a VCT international competition or a Chinese team claim a trophy.

VCT Masters Shanghai Schedule: When does the tournament start?

VCT Masters Shanghai starts on May 23 and runs through June 9. The tournament is expected to be the same format as Masters Madrid, meaning a Swiss Stage followed by a double elimination bracket to decide the winner.

The final matches will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, which has hosted professional Dota 2 and League of Legends events in the past.

This section will be updated as more details come out about stage dates and the match schedule.

VCT Masters Shanghai: Stream

The Masters Shanghai tournament will be streamed on the Valorant Esports Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

VCT Masters Shanghai: Co-streamers

Like all past Valorant esports events, content creators will be streaming the tournament alongside the main broadcast.

This section will be updated with a list of approved co-streamers when it becomes available.

VCT Masters Shanghai: Teams

Teams are still qualifying for the tournament as each respective VCT league’s playoff stage is ongoing. Rosters that manage to place top three in their league will qualify for the event and enter the list below.