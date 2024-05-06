EsportsValorant

All teams qualified for VCT Masters Shanghai

Declan Mclaughlin
Riot Games

VCT Masters Shanghai is just around the corner as teams are now qualifying for the second international tournament of 2024, and each league’s playoff picture is coming into focus. Here are all the teams who have qualified so far and what teams need to do to make the Chinese event.

The VCT International Leagues are getting into their playoff stages as teams have battled through the regular season for a chance to make Masters Shanghai and earn points towards Valorant Champions.

Across VCT Americas, EMEA, China, and Pacific, all teams need to do is place in the top three of their respective playoff brackets. Many teams have already lost out on their shot to play in Shanghai by not qualifying for their respective league’s playoff stage.

Each region will finish their playoffs on May 12, and lock in the teams representing their league as well as their seed. Top-seeded teams guarantee a preferential group stage draw at the event.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Sentinels won the last VCT Masters event.

Unlike Masters Madrid, which only featured eight squads, 12 teams will qualify for the Chinese tournament.

Here’s a list of all the teams who have qualified for VCT Masters Shanghai:

VCT Americas

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

VCT EMEA

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

VCT Pacific

  • Paper Rex
  • Gen.G
  • T1

VCT China

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

Related Topics

Valorant Champions Tour

About The Author

Declan Mclaughlin

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or trying to do investigations himself. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University. You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

